When can fans expect the rampaging ‘Godzilla Minus One’ English dub?

Oh no, they say he's got to go.
Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn Jenkins
|
Published: May 21, 2024 12:30 pm

Step back, Godzilla x Kong. Out of all the math-oriented Godzilla films released recently, Godzilla Minus One is the most highly regarded.

Creators of the visually stunning monster film took to the Academy Awards this year in Godzilla-themed garb to take home Best Achievement In Visual Effects. And this was no pity award, either. The film capitalizes on the familiar themes of fear of nuclear radiation while adding even more emotional resonance, such as discussions of PTSD. The title represents these heavy themes, said Takashi Yamazaki to SciFi Japan.

“Postwar Japan has lost everything. The film depicts an existence that gives unprecedented despair. The title Godzilla Minus One was created with this in mind. In order to depict this, the staff and I have worked together to create a setting where Godzilla looks as if ‘fear’ itself is walking toward us, and where despair is piled on top of despair.”

After the nuclear consequences of World War II, Japan had to build itself back up. This struggle is made even more terrifying and devastating by the arrival of the dinosaur kaiju. The Godzilla film is the first to focus on the experience of the humans, instead of smash ‘em up action sequences present in the other movies. A masterpiece of the genre, fans are naturally chomping at the bit to experience the film in their respective languages.

When will Godzilla Minus One get its English dub?

Godzilla Minus One was produced by Toho Productions, the original company behind the Godzilla craze. A Japanese film through and through, the feature was released in theaters to Western audiences with subtitles. The tragic part is that if you missed the original showing in theaters, that may have been your only chance for some time. As of this writing, the Japanese film is not available to stream for international audiences in any capacity. There has been no confirmation when the film will be released, whether in a subtitled format or dubbed. A devastating blow for fans who just want to see the most heart-wrenching human story to date, featuring a large kaiju.

That isn’t to say that Godzilla Minus One will never make it to the West. The Direct reported that the film is available to stream on Amazon Prime in Japan. Even with a VPN, streaming the film would prove challenging for English speakers as Godzilla Minus One is only available in Japanese. However, this does bode well for the future of the popular venture. If the new entry into the Godzilla franchise has already hit Amazon Prime in Japan, it should only be a matter of time before it makes it to the US and beyond.

