All ‘Godzilla’ movies in order

The unfathomable monster first destroyed Japan in the fifties, and well over half a century later he's still smashing his way through cities.

As a film writer, I often moan about the endless reboots that are currently defining the industry. However, the Godzilla universe proves that sometimes you can beat a dead horse. Or, in this case, a gigantic radioactive monster.

Sure, latching onto a franchise can lead to truly awful movies being made, and there have been some stinkers involving our favorite irradiated lizard. But Godzilla has never been kept too far away from public imagination, allowing generation after generation to enjoy his wrath.

The original 1954 film (Gojira, or Godzilla) was a smash hit thanks to the fact it melded action, nuance, and social commentary about the unfathomable destruction that came from America dropping the bomb. The monster’s popularity has continued to rise since then, and now there are 37 films in the universe, with yet another to be released in 2024.

With the 70th anniversary of the original coming up, the huge world of Godzilla fandom is sure to be creating even more content. There’s no better time to dive into the world of the nuclear monster, but with so much to watch, you might need a little help to figure out where to start. Here are all the Godzilla movies in order!

1. Godzilla (1954)

An underwater nuclear test by the U.S. government leads to the creation of a destructive, unstoppable lizard-like monster that ravages Japan. Foundational stuff.

2. Godzilla Raids Again (1955)

A new monster named Anguirus is discovered alongside yet another Godzilla. The pair head towards Japan and the country braces for another monster attack.

3. King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962)

The name says it all really. A prehistoric monster wakes up after a long hibernation, and a U.S. pharmaceutical company tries to get their own publicity with a creature they’ve created.

4. Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964)

When money-hungry business leaders refuse to return Mothra’s eggs to its nest, a new battle ensues involving the winged beast and the legendary Godzilla.

5. Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster (1964)

A new threat from outer space threatens Earth, and the planet must convince Godzilla to face the invader.

6. Invasion of Astro-Monster (1965)

When space explorers find a race called the Xiliens, they think they’ve discovered an ally. However, it’s not as simple as it seems, especially with the mysterious Monster Zero on the scene.

7. Ebirah, Horror of the Deep (1966)

A shipwrecked young man finds a slumbering Godzilla, and wakes him up to save the inhabitants of Infant Island, who’ve been enslaved by terrorists.

8. Son of Godzilla (1967)

Godzilla adopts an infant monster and raises the creature as if they were his own. Not Big G’s finest hour.

9. Destroy All Monsters (1968)

All of the monsters on Earth have been rounded up by scientists to be studied, but when a violent race of aliens attacks and releases them, all hell is broken loose.

10. All Monsters Attack (1969)

A lonely child dreams of Monster Island, but soon his nighttime visions become a reality.

11. Godzilla vs. Hedorah (1971)

An environmental tale about a pollution-eating monster who Godzilla must battle to save Earth.

12. Godzilla vs. Gigan (1972)

Godzilla teams up with Anguirus and a manga artist to defeat a dangerous invasion.

13. Godzilla vs. Megalon (1973)

A dangerous robot is taken by an underwater race and used in a revenge plot.

14. Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1974)

Godzilla takes on a mechanical version of himself.

15. Terror of Mechagodzilla (1975)

The bloodthirsty machine returns, leaving humanity’s fate in the hands of a disgraced biologist and his daughter.

16. The Return of Godzilla (1984)

30 years on from the destruction of the first Godzilla, a new beast appears to rampage through Japan.

17. Godzilla vs. Biollante (1989)

A grieving geneticist creates a dangerous new mutation that even has Godzilla scared.

18. Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1991)

A group of time travellers try to make Godzilla destroy Japan to prevent problems in the country’s future.

19. Godzilla and Mothra: The Battle for Earth (1992)

Godzilla, Mothra, and Battra engage in a destructive battle that nearly destroys earth.

20. Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

The U.N. created a mechanical Godzilla to defeat the nuclear monster, while scientists discover what might be a Godzilla nest on a remote island.

21. Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla (1994)

Godzilla has to fight off another U.N.-made machine named Mogera as well as Space Godzilla.

22. Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (1995)

Godzilla, on the brink of a meltdown, must battle Destoroyah, a monster who is desperate to kill him.

23. Godzilla (1998)

Nuclear tests create a rampaging creature who attacks New York in this U.S. take on the franchise from the Independence Day directors.

24. Godzilla 2000: Millennium (1999)

Astronomers discover a giant meteor that seems to have a mind of its own, as well as a connection to Godzilla.

25. Godzilla vs. Megaguirus (2000)

In an attempt to trap Godzilla scientists create a black hole device, but it ends up releasing more monsters into the world for Godzilla to battle.

26. Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2001)

A reporter explores the world of these three terrifying monsters.

27. Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla (2002)

A new mechanized Godzilla is created to keep the monster at bay.

28. Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. (2003)

Mothra gives the Earth a warning, but Godzilla has other ideas.

29: Godzilla: Final Wars (2004)

A 50th anniversary special involves Godzilla travelling around the globe to fight his enemies, as well as a new foe called Monster X.

30. Godzilla (2014)

A group of dangerous monsters threaten Earth, but one might be able to save the planet in this first entry in Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise.

31. Shin Godzilla (2016)

The reappearance of an old foe throws Japan into bureaucratic chaos in a new spin on the story from Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno.

32. Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters (2017)

20,000 years after Godzilla took control of Earth, a group of refugees seeks revenge so they can recolonize the planet.

33. Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle (2018)

The battle to take back Earth from Godzilla continues as the refugees discover Mechagodzilla and try to use it to their advantage.

34. Godzilla: The Planet Eater (2018)

The humans are still fighting Godzilla, but their battle plans are thrown into disarray when Ghidorah arrives.

35. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

A battle royale sees Godzilla take on several other monsters, as well as a crypto-zoological agency.

36. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Humanity’s fate is in the balance as Godzilla takes on King Kong. Again.

37. Godzilla Minus One (2023)

Things get worse for the people of a ruined, post-war Japan when a monster rises from the sea to wreak havoc.

38. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Explorers find Kong’s habitat in an attempt to get him to help humanity defeat Godzilla.