Every movie showing at the 2023 Venice Film Festival

With actors striking across the United States, there were concerns about whether the Fall’s most important film festivals would go on as planned, with Venice arguably topping the list. Just four days ago, Luca Guadagnino pulled his electrifying upcoming release Challengers from the festival’s line-up, given the likely absence of his cast (composed of Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor) to promote the film, and pushed its release from September to April 2024.

Regardless, it looks like the festival held on to a good chunk of its program, with some household names taking their new films to the stunning Italian city for their exclusive premieres. The list includes David Fincher’s Netflix thriller The Killer with Michael Fassbender, Michael Mann’s Ferrari biopic with Adam Driver, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla about Priscilla Presley, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s surprise release Evil Does Not Exist, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Emma Stone-led Poor Things, Ava DuVernay’s Origin, and Wes Anderson’s short The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar which will be showing out of competition. The presence of films by Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, who have both been involved in sexual abuse scandals, is once again attracting major backlash.

Official selection: In competition

Adagio; dir. Stefano Sollima

The Beast; dir. Bertrand Bonello

Io Capitano; dir. Matteo Garrone

Comandante; dir. Edoardo de Angelis

El Conde; dir. Pablo Larraín

Die Theorie von Allem; dir. Timm Kröger

Dogman; dir. Luc Besson

Enea; dir. Pietro Castellitto

Evil Does Not Exist; dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Ferrari; dir. Michael Mann

Finalmente L’Alba; dir. Saverio Costanzo

Green Border; dir. Agnieszka Holland

Holly; dir. Fien Troch

Hors-Saison; dir. Stéphane Brizé

The Killer; dir. David Fincher

Lubo; dir. Giorgio Diritti

The Promised Land; dir. Nikolaj Arcel

Maestro; dir. Bradley Cooper

Memory; dir. Michel Franco

Origin; dir. Ava DuVernay

Poor Things; dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Priscilla; dir. Sofia Coppola

Woman Of; dir. Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert

Orizzonti section (Horizons)

A Cielo Abierto, dirs. Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga

El Paraiso, dir. Enrico Maria Artale

Behind the Mountains, dir. Mohamed Ben Attia

The Red Suitcase, dir. Fidel Devkota

Tatami, dirs. Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir Ebrahimi

Paradise Is Burning, dir. Mika Gustafson

The Featherweight, dir. Robert Kolodny

Invelle, dir. Simone Massi

Hesitation Wound, dir. Selman Nacar

Heartless, dirs. Nara Normande, Tiao

Una Sterminata Domenica, dir. Alain Perroni

City of Wind, dir. Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

Explanation for Everything, dir. Gabor Reisz

Gasoline Rainbow, dirs. Bill Ross, Turner Ross

En Attendant la Nuit, dir. Céline Rouzet

Housekeeping for Beginners, dir. Goran Stolevski

Shadow of Fire, dir. Shinya Tsukamoto

Dormitory, dir. Nehir Tuna

Orizzonti extra

Bota Jone, dir. Luana Bajrami

Forever Forever, dir. Anna Buryachkova

The Rescue, dir. Daniela Goggi

In the Land of Saints and Sinners, dir. Robert Lorenz

Day of the Fight, dir. Jack Huston

Felicita, dir. Micaela Ramazzotti

Pet Shop Boys, dir. Olmo Schnabel

Stolen, dir. Karan Tejpal

L’Homme d’Argile, dir. Anais Tellenne

Out of Competition: Series

D’Argent et de Sang (episodes 1-12), dirs. Xavier Giannoli, Frederic Planchon

I Know Your Soul (episodes 1&2), dirs. Alen Drljevic, Nermin Hamzagic

Out of Competition: Non-fiction

Hollywoodgate, dir. Ibrahim Nash’at

Amor, dir. Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri

Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus, dir. Neo Sora

Frente a Guernica (Version Integrale), dirs. Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi

Enzo Jannacci Vengo Anch’io, dir. Giorgio Verdelli

Menus Plaisirs – Les Troisgros, dir. Frederick Wiseman

Out of Competition: Fiction

Aggro Dr1ft; dir. Harmony Korine

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial; dir. William Friedkin

Coup de Chance, dir. Woody Allen

Daaaaaali!; dir. Quentin Dupieux

Hit Man; dir. Richard Linklater

L’ordine del Tempo; dir. Liliana Cavani

Making Of; dir. Cédric Kahn

The Penitent; dir. Luca Barbareschi

The Palace; dir. Roman Polanski

Society of the Snow; dir. J.A. Bayona

Snow Leopard. dir: Pema Tseden

Vivants; dir. Alix Delaporte

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, dir. Wes Anderson

The 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival will take place between Aug. 30 and Sept. 9. If the SAG-AFTRA strike, which has been underway since July 14, persists, actors represented by the labor union, and who would be promoting studio and streamer films, will not be able to attend the festival, including names like Bradley Cooper, Adam Driver, Michael Fassbender, and more. The festival’s artistic director Alberto Barbera said, at a press conference for the festival that took place Tuesday, July 25, that he hopes “actors who are in independent [U.S.] productions – and there are many in Venice – will be coming.”