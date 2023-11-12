‘The Movie Critic’ release date, cast, plot, and more

Quentin Tarantino's next film, ‘The Movie Critic,’ is in the works. Here is everything we know about the director’s tenth and final hurrah.

Quentin Tarantino has long hinted that his tenth film would signal last, a sentiment reiterated as he approached his 60th birthday. True to his word, Tarantino confirmed during this milestone that he intends to honor his self-imposed limit of ten films. Despite fervent hopes among fans for a collaboration with Uma Thurman on a sequel to the 2004 hit Kill Bill: Volume 2 and whispers of Maya Hawke’s potential involvement, the acclaimed director quashed these rumors in recent interviews and online posts.

Instead, Tarantino unveiled his final cinematic venture, a project immersed in the nostalgic ambiance of 1970s Los Angeles, aptly titled The Movie Critic. This departs from the speculated sequel and introduces an intriguing epilogue to Tarantino’s storied filmography. As details emerge about this 70s-set cinematic creation, the anticipation among fans and the film community intensifies, eager to witness how Tarantino will weave his distinctive storytelling style into the fabric of a bygone era in The Movie Critic. As fans and critics alike wait in heavy anticipation, here are the details we know thus far on the auteur’s farewell film.

What is the plot of Quentin Tarintino’s The Movie Critic?

Image source via The Weinstein Company

Currently shrouded in mystery, the plot of Quentin Tarantino’s latest project was set in 1977, a significant year in cinema history with iconic releases like Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. This period marked the ascent of directors pivotal to the American New Wave of Cinema, including Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and Francis Ford Coppola.

In The Movie Critic, the film appears to offer a unique perspective, possibly through the lens of a film critic navigating the complexities of Hollywood during that era. Speculation initially pointed to Pauline Kael, a renowned and controversial critic, as the protagonist. However, Tarantino himself debunked these rumors, suggesting that the central character will share more similarities with Travis Bickle, the anti-hero of Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver.

According to Variety, The Movie Critic secured a substantial $20 million tax credit from the state of California. In a statement, Tarantino expressed his affinity for Los Angeles, saying, “I started directing movies here, and it is only fitting that I shoot my final motion picture in the cinema capital of the world. There is nothing like shooting in my hometown; the crews are the best I’ve ever worked with, and the locations are amazing. The producers and I are thrilled to be crafting #10 in Los Angeles.”

Who is in the cast of Quentin Tarintino’s The Movie Critic?

Image source via Miramax

While the cast for The Movie Critic has not been unveiled, whispers are circulating about Paul Walter Hauser being in discussions for the lead role before the SAG-AFTRA strikes stalled development. Official confirmation on this casting is pending, contingent upon the strike’s resolution. However, what is confirmed is Tarantino’s quest for a fresh face in the lead, as the role’s age specifics rendered his regular collaborators a tad too seasoned for the part. The suspense continues until the strike dust settles, leaving us eager for the revelation of the film’s new leading star.

Tarantino explicitly stated his preference for casting an American actor in the lead role to further champion Hauser as a leading American man, excluding consideration for British actors. While he acknowledged the abundance of talent among British actors, he emphasized his desire to curb the trend of British actors portraying American characters, pointing out the plethora of such instances in the industry.

Tarantino also has his go-to favorites. Since he envisions his last feature will be more “epilogue-y,” utilizing his loyal collaborators is a sure bet. The familiar faces of Samuel L Jackson, Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, and Uma Thurman, all having collaborated with him multiple times, linger as potential candidates. Before the SAG-AFTRA strike, there was a buzz about Leonardo DiCaprio being offered a role in The Movie Critic, although discussions were abruptly halted due to the strike.

While unverified, the rumor aligns with their history of collaborations. Margot Robbie, the star of Barbie and a previous collaborator on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is also rumored to be part of the casting conversation. Tarantino also asked Bruce Willis’s family, who recently retired from acting due to his diagnosis of a rare form of dementia, to possibly make a cameo in the film. The same was rumored with John Travolta. How fantastic would a Pulp Fiction reunion be to say farewell to the world of cinema? One can only hope.

When is Quentin Tarintino’s The Movie Critic releasing in theaters?

Image source via Miramax

Quentin Tarantino’s latest endeavor, tentatively titled “#10,” is still in its early developmental phase. The project is actively undergoing discussions and creative refinement as the team shapes the narrative. While an official release date is yet to be announced, the absence of this detail indicates the ongoing evolution of the film. As the production progresses, fans eagerly anticipate more revelations about Tarantino’s tenth cinematic creation, eager to witness what promises to be a distinctive addition to his illustrious filmography.

Tarantino has set his sights on a fall 2023 shoot for The Movie Critic, especially now that SAG-AFTRA strikes are ending. Considering the production timeline of his previous film, we might witness the arrival of this cinematic gem in 2024. Just as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood wrapped up filming in November 2018 and graced theaters in July 2019, the speculated fall shoot for The Movie Critic hints at a potential summer 2024 release. Mark your calendars. It looks like Tarantino is orchestrating another summer blockbuster spectacle.