10 actresses who could star in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘The Movie Critic’

Famous film director, Quentin Tarantino has announced his final film to end his career. The film is currently called The Movie Critic. At the moment, the only thing we know about this upcoming film is that it’s going to have a female lead, and it will be set during the 1970s in Los Angeles. This has led to assumptions that it was going to be a biopic about Pauline Kael, described as one of the most influential film critics from the 1960s to the 1980s.

While it’s currently unknown if the film is going to be a biopic or just another fictional story, we could predict who could star in Tarantino’s final project. A lot of big-name Hollywood stars are attached to Tarantino’s projects, with only a handful that features a strong female lead. And with new names emerging lately in the movie industry, we could expect some notable newcomers who could star in this upcoming project.

So who will be the face of Tarantino’s movie critic, here is a list of actresses who could get the job done.

10. Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman starred in one of Tarantino’s notable and most recognizable works, Kill Bill: Volumes 1 & 2. So if The Movie Critic is going to be the final film as planned, then perhaps it’s a good idea to cast someone who starred in one of Tarantino’s most iconic films as somewhat of a homage to his career. And it’s not only Kill Bill that she starred in since she also appeared in Pulp Fiction.

Thurman is still acting to this day, with a couple of projects now in post-production. While we don’t know what age this female lead will be, perhaps casting someone that has worked with Tarantino in the past would be a simple and easy choice.

9. Zoë Bell

Speaking of actresses that have worked with Tarantino in the past, there is also Zoë Bell. She’s been credited in multiple of Tartantino’s works, such as Death Proof, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. So it wouldn’t come as no surprise if she were to return for one final round, this time in a leading role.

Tarantino has said high praise for this actress and has taken her seriously. So what if The Movie Critic was made for her? What if he wrote a film just so she could finally be the star of her own movie? Only time will tell.

8. Jennifer Lawrence

We rarely hear much about Jennifer Lawrence since she starred in The Hunger Games series. She did star in Silver Linings Playbook, which led to her winning Best Actress in the 2013 Oscar Awards, and she teamed up with Leonardo DiCaprio in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up. So in a way, she’s very talented but is rarely cast in any projects.

According to her IMDb, she appears in at least one or two films a year and will appear in No Hard Feelings sometime in 2023. So if Lawrence’s schedule is free, perhaps she should team up with Tarantino in his final project.

7. Michelle Yeoh

As mentioned before, it’s currently unknown if Tarantino’s final film is going to be based on Kael. At the same time, we barely know the details about the lead character except for the fact that she’s female. And considering the recent trends and movements that are happening in Hollywood, Tarantino should consider casting Michelle Yeoh. Not because she’s Asian or an Oscar Best Actress recipient, but because she’s a talented actress.

She can be an action fighter, as seen in Everything Everywhere, All at Once, or could play emotional/dramatic roles as seen in Crazy Rich Asians. Also, it would be cool to see a person of color star in a Tarantino project, especially if some of his early works have some Asian influences.

However, the only reason why Yeoh might not be cast is due to when the film is set — 1970s America. While there were prominent Asians and people of color in that era, it’s unlikely that any of them would step foot in Hollywood during those years.

6. Angela Bassett

Speaking of the Oscars, Angela Bassett is someone who was snubbed during the 2023 Award season. But perhaps her nomination caught Tarantino’s attention, despite his views of the MCU and how he doesn’t want to work for Marvel Studios. But here’s the thing, she’s not only known for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Bassett also starred in Mission: Impossible – Fallout back in 2018, ER from 2008-2009, and The Rosa Parks Story in 2002, just to name a few.

Essentially, she’s not just someone who stars in superhero movies and has done other notable roles in the past. Her talent shouldn’t be overlooked just because she was in a Marvel film.

5. Sigourney Weaver

While most people might recognize Sigourney Weaver in the Avatar film franchise, this actress has starred in other iconic films such as the original Ghostbusters and was a narrator for a couple of films and documentaries. And since she’s still acting to this day, Tarantino should consider someone like her to take on the role, especially if the role in question could be based on someone who championed films that tend to be overlooked.

4. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is someone who’s able to portray emotions throughout her acting career. She also won Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her role in Les Misérables, which makes her really talented. Hathaway has appeared in multiple “feel-good” and coming-of-age films, as well as a few thrillers and comedies that she could do anything that’s thrown her way.

Maybe a role in Tarantino’s movie could showcase how far she’s gone as an actress and that she’s more than just someone who appeared in The Princess Diaries.

3. Scarlett Johansson

While most people may know Scarlett Johansson for her roles in the MCU, let’s not forget that she’s appeared in other notable films like Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabit, the 2013 film, Her, and Marriage Story. So not only is she a superhero, but she’s also an Oscar-nominated actress.

Tarantino may have some views about the MCU, he shouldn’t waste talent just because they were involved in superhero films. Johansson is a great talent and just because people know her as Black Widow doesn’t mean that she has to be overlooked as an actress.

2. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart has done a lot since Twilight. Ever since her role as Bella Swan ended, the actress landed in multiple indie films and has showcased her talent in amazing ways. At the same time, she’s no longer seen as the girl in that popular supernatural romance film anymore, but rather as an acting and queer icon after she came out as bisexual. If there is an actress out there who deserves that Tarantino role, it’s her.

1. Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie played Sharon Tate in Once Upon in Hollywood and has recently been cast in a lot of artsy films like Babylon and Amsterdam. Not to mention, she’s an Academy Award-nominated actress for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. She was also nominated for a BAFTA for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for her role in the 2019 Tarantino film. And considering that movie-goers will be seeing more of her in future projects like Barbie, as well as the tremendous work she’s done when working with Tarantino, it would be a huge missed opportunity to not cast her in Tarantino’s final project.

Multiple actresses in Hollywood have showcased that they’re more than just the singular roles that they initially starred in. At the same time, new names started to emerge while others are slowly receiving recognition. While it’s a shame to know that Tarantino is about to close his career, at least he knows that there are plenty of talented women out there who have to talent to play whatever role that’s given to them.