How many Oscars did ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ win?

There’s no doubt that it’s been another memorable night for the Oscars with one of the most varied array of films put forward, from Top Gun: Maverick to Triangle of Sadness. Although the one film that stuck in everyone’s mind more than any of the others had to be The Daniels’ latest sci-fi drama, Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film made an impressive haul, bringing home a total of seven Oscars across multiple categories after being nominated for 11 awards.

Few movies have done as well with the last time one film received so many awards being 2008 with Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire, which won 8 Oscars. Everything Everywhere All At Once received the award for Best Picture as well as Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, beating out competition such as All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin and Avatar: the Way of Water.

Michelle Yeoh also brought home the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, becoming the first Asian woman in the history of the Oscars to win the prestigious award. Ke Huy Quan was awarded the Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Quan, most well known for his appearances in Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom and The Goonies, struggled to find work after his early success. Last night, he stood and delivered a tearful acceptance speech as the crowd gave him a standing ovation. Quan also had an emotional reunion with Brendan Fraser, who’s also had a similarly heartwarming Hollywood comeback story. Fraser won Best Lead Actor for his performance in The Whale; he and Quan last shared the screen in the ’90s comedy, Encino Man.

Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Actress in a Supporting Role, which drew some serious side-eye from fellow nominee, Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). This is Curtis’ first win at the Oscars despite being a prominent name in Hollywood for over 40 years. The seventh and final award was for Best Editing, which was awarded to Paul Rogers.

Fans reacted online and celebrated the well-deserved wins for both the creators and the actors; Yeoh’s win was especially important to many.

WOW. Michelle Yeoh just won Best Actress her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Words can’t describe how special & important Michelle Yeoh’s win is for me & the entire Asian American community. Michelle Yeoh is an icon, legend. & inspiration. I’m in tears. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/F8Jp7VKuO9 — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) March 13, 2023

There hasn’t been a film that made this much of an impact in a long time. Whilst there was plenty of amazing competition this year, The Daniels’ second feature film is certainly deserving of the attention that it’s getting right now and it’s great to see films with a more diverse cast finally doing well amongst audiences and critics. There’s no doubt that the actresses and actors within the film have also done a great job in bringing their performances to life and their awards were well deserved.