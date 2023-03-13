Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscar win is going viral faster than any slap

As the entire star-studded cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once continues to bathe in the Oscars spotlight, other Hollywood celebrities aren’t quite as pleased with the ceremony’s results thus far. This has proven to be the case for Black Panther: Wakana Forever star Angela Bassett who, after it was announced that fellow nominee Jamie Lee Curtis snatched the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, delivered one of the meanest side-eyes in Oscars history.

In the aftermath of Curtis’ jaw-dropping win, co-star Stephanie Hsu screamed in excitement as Curtis yelled “shut up!” after hearing her own name called and immediately jumped to her feet. Bassett, on the other hand, looked absolutely disgusted and didn’t appear to clap once for Curtis. You can check out Bassett’s reaction for yourself down below:

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON pic.twitter.com/oHDfuDUksG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

Angela Bassett should win an Emmy for her even expression after hearing Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar pic.twitter.com/BU7a25Y21H — Alex Zalben (@azalben) March 13, 2023

Considering how widely beloved Bassett is, the unexpected reaction certainly comes as a surprise — seeing as her response to her recent Golden Globes win proved that she didn’t expect to win the golden award. Then again, with how emotionally-driven and awe-inspiring Bassett’s performance truly was in the recent Marvel blockbuster, it seems evident why the acclaimed actress was disappointed that her own name wasn’t called.

Of course, there’s certainly no denying how powerful and fantastic Bassett’s performances are — a feat that almost guarantees that the incomparable 64-year-old actress will once again be welcomed back to the Oscars with another trailblazing execution. Until then, it’s worth noting that Curtis receiving her flowers was definitely overdue.