harry potter death hallows daniel radcliffe
Photo via Warner Bros. Pictures
Category:
Celebrities

‘It makes me really sad’: Daniel Radcliffe delivers an allyship masterclass after J.K. Rowling says she’ll never forgive him

At least Harry Potter himself remains a class act as always.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 2, 2024 04:02 pm

Last month, J.K. Rowling made it clear that she has no intention of ever forgiving Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, or any other celebrity that has chosen to speak out in support of trans people both in and out of the wake of the author’s clumsy social rhetoric. Radcliffe seems to be okay with that, even if he somewhat grieves the person that he and many others once believed Rowling to be.

Recommended Videos

Speaking recently to The Atlantic, the actor and Trevor Project partner remarked on the author’s social media saga yet again, lamenting Rowling’s actions that — to someone such as Radcliffe, who has personally known the author since he was a young boy — are apparently not at all what he would have expected from her.

It makes me really sad, ultimately. I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote, and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic.

But it was his response to the question of Rowling’s most recent tweet (namely, “…Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces”) that solidified Radcliffe as perhaps one of the staunchest allies in the business today.

I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that.

It’s a simple response, to be sure; some might even call it dismissive. However, as someone who isn’t beholden to the world that trans people must walk in day after day, Radcliffe absolutely made the right call in choosing not to weigh in too heavily on the actual nuances of the scrutiny that trans people are facing right now.

Indeed, whether Radcliffe is aware of this or not, his response is indicative of the fact that if true, honest progress is to be made on the front of trans issues (be it education, healthcare, or the institutions that are still falling behind on accommodation), then it’s trans voices that need to be heard. Radcliffe has shown his support for those voices time and time again in numerous ways; without a doubt, he’s pulling his weight.

As for what Rowling could do to pull her weight, my suggestion would be to heal. It’s been beyond clear for quite a while now that she’s operating from a place of severe insecurity, and she seems to have very little interest in addressing that in a holistic manner; ditto the issues she claims to be passionate about.

All that to say, best of luck, Rowling; I have no doubt that there was at least some truth in Radcliffe’s prior assessment of you. I hope you can one day see yourself the way he saw you when he was younger, because that day clearly isn’t this one.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Demi Moore sports ferocious leopard print bikini, proving 61 is the new 40
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Demi Moore sports ferocious leopard print bikini, proving 61 is the new 40
Staci White Staci White May 2, 2024
Read Article Is My Pillow whack job Mike Lindell still alive?
Mike Lindell and his hair
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Is My Pillow whack job Mike Lindell still alive?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 2, 2024
Read Article How did Melissa McCarthy lose so much weight?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How did Melissa McCarthy lose so much weight?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 2, 2024
Read Article Some idiot told Stephen King that he ‘used to be a good author’ and immediately regretted it
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Some idiot told Stephen King that he ‘used to be a good author’ and immediately regretted it
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 2, 2024
Read Article Who Is Bon Jovi’s Wife?
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Jon Bon Jovi attends the "Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" Special Screening at iPic Fulton Market on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who Is Bon Jovi’s Wife?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Demi Moore sports ferocious leopard print bikini, proving 61 is the new 40
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Demi Moore sports ferocious leopard print bikini, proving 61 is the new 40
Staci White Staci White May 2, 2024
Read Article Is My Pillow whack job Mike Lindell still alive?
Mike Lindell and his hair
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Is My Pillow whack job Mike Lindell still alive?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 2, 2024
Read Article How did Melissa McCarthy lose so much weight?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How did Melissa McCarthy lose so much weight?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 2, 2024
Read Article Some idiot told Stephen King that he ‘used to be a good author’ and immediately regretted it
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Some idiot told Stephen King that he ‘used to be a good author’ and immediately regretted it
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 2, 2024
Read Article Who Is Bon Jovi’s Wife?
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Jon Bon Jovi attends the "Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" Special Screening at iPic Fulton Market on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who Is Bon Jovi’s Wife?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 2, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.