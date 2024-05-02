Is My Pillow whack job Mike Lindell still alive?

The only people on this planet more empty headed than former President Donald Trump are the mindless sycophants who treat him as their king.

Sycophants like Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO and walking conspiracy theory, who’s dedicated years of his life to propping up a man who would throw him to the wolves without a thought should it ever profit him. Lindell’s been an avid Trump supporter since before the disgraced politician ascended to the presidency, abandoning his self-respect for a spot at Trump’s side in 2016.

Lindell’s breathless worship of Trump continued through a disastrous presidency and past the 77-year-old’s 2020 loss. It was Lindell, among others, who spread those “stolen election” theories following the election, and promoted a fake COVID-19 treatment as the virus was ravaging the globe, potentially putting lives at risk.

He’s lost much of the spotlight he boasted during Trump’s presidency over the last few years — despite a hilariously unsuccessful bid for Chair of the Republican National Committee — but he wormed his way back into conversations at the start of May 2024. Not due to any of the typical nonsense that’s become synonymous with Lindell, but thanks to a rapidly-circulating image.

Did Mike Lindell die?

Jesus, Mike Lindell straight up looks like Paul Bearer pic.twitter.com/BPLDAxijpD — Cantante Cerdo (@cantante_cerdo) May 2, 2024

A single image prompted widespread rumors of Lindell’s death, after people observed that he looked long deceased while posing alongside a Trump supporter. The 62-year-old showed up to lick Trump’s boots, as usual, but his sunken eyes and sallow skin became the dominant conversation instead.

People were quick to note the pallid nature of Lindell’s face, and jokes comparing his appearance to wrestling manager and funeral director Paul Bearer followed the image’s circulation in short order. It was one takeaway, more than anything, that prompted claims of his death, however, after user Robert Evans tweeted “RIP Mike Lindell, who apparently died like two weeks ago.”

RIP Mike Lindell, who apparently died like two weeks ago pic.twitter.com/PLS3MD7e3W — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) May 2, 2024

Lindell’s zombie-ish appearance really does reek of death, but the penniless businessman has yet to pass on. Lindell is still alive and, if not well, at least capable enough to attend Trump events. He certainly does look ill in the image, however, and it may serve the My Pillow CEO to pay a doctor a visit.

Its entirely possible that Lindell is unwell, or recently received a diagnosis he’s yet to share with the world, or that he’s simply lost some weight (and quite a bit of sleep) in recent months. He looks worn out and pale in the shot, but who knows — maybe he just finally wised up enough to find Trump supporters as exhausting as the rest of us.

