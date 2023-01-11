Angela Bassett just made Marvel history with ‘Wakanda Forever’ Golden Globes win

The 80th Golden Globes Awards are underway and there is nothing but furore unfolding about the show so far. From Jerrod Carmichael’s not pulling any punches with his opening monologue, to Ke Huy Quan’s moving acceptance speech for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

However, the hype around the accolade that followed is going to be a tough to top – because Angela Basset has just taken out the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It would seem that Bassett herself was blindsided by her win, with Marvel movies traditionally making bank at the box office, but rarely taking home many accolades outside of the occasional special effects win here and there. The actress took to the stage in shock, whipping out her phone to look at her notes while delivering her acceptance speech.

This was Bassett’s second nomination and second win since 1994 for her role in What’s Love Got to Do With It.

This story is developing.