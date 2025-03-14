‘Deserves it’: The Golden Globes give the people what they want with major announcement for 2026 ceremony

In welcome news for fans of the comedian, Nikki Glaser has officially been named as the host of the 2026 Golden Globes, following her acclaimed stint at this year’s ceremony. The awards body announced that Glaser will once again take on hosting duties for the 83rd edition of the star-studded television and film awards, which is scheduled for January of next year and will air on CBS and Paramount Plus.

It will see the comedian — known for her infamous roasting skills of celebrities like Tom Brady — make history yet again, since the 2025 Golden Globes marked the first ceremony ever hosted by a solo woman.

Glaser took to social media to celebrate the news of her return, sharing a promotional poster for next year’s ceremony with the caption “Round 2!”. Meanwhile, in a press release announcing the news, Glaser said “hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career,” before name-dropping a TV series that’s sure to dominate next year’s ceremony. “I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from The White Lotus who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in Season Four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”

According to Deadline, Glaser’s return to the Golden Globes stage will also come with a (well-deserved) pay rise, following her speculated $400,000 payday for her debut stint as host this year. Better yet, it’s believed Glaser signed a three-year deal to host the Golden Globes, so she can expect an even bigger check come 2027. Glaser’s payment for the gig was the source of much chatter earlier this year, so it’s nice to know she might be earning as much as her male (and in some cases, much worse) counterparts.

It’s fitting that the promotional poster for Glaser’s Golden Globes return sees her wearing boxing gloves, since her 2025 monologue was littered with hilarious jabs. In addition to calling the ceremony “Ozempic’s biggest night,” Glaser also took a swipe at Joker: Folie à Deux’s complete lack of nominations, Stanley Tucci’s side-hustle as an internet cook, and the pronunciation of Timothée Chalamet’s name, with a little help from Adam Sandler.

Clearly chuffed with her performance (duh, they invited her back), Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne said Glaser “brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit” to this year’s ceremony, adding that her “sharp humor and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and most of all fun.” Fans were equally thrilled about news of Glaser’s return, with one X user saying the comedian “deserves it” and another adding that “it only makes sense” for her to reenter the Golden Globes stage.

Deserves it! She was a great host and glad to see her get the spotlight. Became a fan after the Tom Brady roast. — Jon Stormborn (@LanaAlwaysQueen) March 13, 2025

Other buzzy moments from this year’s ceremony included the awkward exchange between The Rock and Vin Diesel, Sofia Vergara’s heckling of Jodie Foster’s acceptance speech, and Andrew Garfield being… well, Andrew Garfield. Alongside her hosting gig, Glaser just wrapped up her stand-up tour The Good Girl and is now on her Alive and Unwell tour.

