Andrew Garfield put on a pair of glasses at the Golden Globes and the internet immediately broke

Putting one’s glasses on is a simple, unassuming gesture, but when delivered by heartthrob Andrew Garfield, it’s one that sends the internet into a tailspin of thirst.

The actor did just that while appearing at this year’s Golden Globes ceremony. Granted, Garfield, the man he is, could probably do something as innocuous as tie his shoelaces and the Twittersphere would lose its mind, but this particular thirst trap at the starry awards show appears to have hit differently among legions of ogling fans. While he wasn’t nominated for his work in We Live In Time (the injustice!), Garfield appeared at the ceremony to present an award alongside Kerry Washington.

Andrew Garfield has arrived to the #GoldenGlobes carpet. pic.twitter.com/Ea9u1wMZRk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2025

That all sounds simple enough, and Garfield might not have been at the tip of everyone’s tongues were it not for the suave maneuver he delivered as Washington completed her preamble. In one fell swoop, the actor looked directly into the camera, effortlessly put on his spectacles, and bit his lip. Add in an unbuttoned shirt and the fact that it’s Andrew Garfield and you’ve got a recipe for thirst so unadulterated that not even an ocean could quench it. I’d say even Garfield would be surprised by the fan reaction, but at this point — between his recent W Magazine cover and that swoonworthy Chicken Shop Date appearance — the actor knows exactly what he’s doing.

oh excuse me that’s so hot sir #GoldenGlobes

pic.twitter.com/TCbfid0l3o — andrew garfield (@shxrlocked) January 6, 2025

BREAKING NEWS: Andrew Garfield in his reading glasses just received a 55 minute standing ovation from me in my bed room pic.twitter.com/kjJ0wOKWZa — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) January 6, 2025

He had even planted the seeds earlier in the evening when he stepped out on the red carpet in an olive green Gucci suit with David Yurman jewellery, with those lustful specs out on full display. “I am NOT WELL,” one X user wrote in response to Garfield’s Golden Globes appearance, with another declaring that they “need a thr**some with Andrew Garfield and his reading glasses.” Elsewhere, fans pushed aside John Krasinski to instead name Garfield the “sexiest man alive” and joked that the actor’s “reading glasses just received a 55 minute standing ovation from me in my bedroom.”

the way andrew garfield just put on his glasses pic.twitter.com/fOe1iCcQMA — moミ☆ (@ari24films) January 6, 2025

need a thr**some with Andrew Garfield and his reading glasses tbh jesus christ#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZuTYzGgdu4 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

What all of it amounts to is the realization that if there were a Golden Globes category for turning the algorithm into a sizzling hot compilation of yearning stans, Garfield would take home the trophy, then secure his nomination for next year during his bespectacled acceptance speech. In any case, Garfield is certainly accustomed to this kind of fanfare. His aforementioned Chicken Shop Date guest spot has us collectively envious of host Amelia Dimoldenberg, but he also got tongues wagging with another red carpet appearance in support of We Live In Time.

In October, the actor went viral for attending the film’s premiere with his co-star Florence Pugh not in human form, but in the form of a life-sized cardboard cut-out. (Asking for a friend, but any chance that cut-out could be edited with my face instead?) Elsewhere, we learned that Garfield’s knack of charming the internet extends well beyond his acting years, with his baby photos sending fans into a downright tizzy and leaving them with an unbridled case of baby fever.

Don't ask me any color of anything I am NOT WELL pic.twitter.com/ZEU2rPTosa — andrew garfield (@bestofgarfieId) January 6, 2025

While Garfield successfully pulled focus, the Golden Globes ceremony was brimming with equally talked-about moments, from Nikki Glaser hilarious opening monologue to Kieran Culkin’s well-deserved win for his role in A Real Pain. Even amid all those buzzy takeaways, perhaps the true winner of the night was Garfield, or more accurately… his reading glasses.

