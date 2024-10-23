Oh my actual god, these baby photos of Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are going to make you squeal

We’ve been treated to a newer, cuter perspective of Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, after viral images of the stars as toddlers have gone viral on social media.

The pair have been busy promoting their new film, We Live In Time, which has earned rave reviews and has already spawned multiple viral moments. One of these arrived on the red carpet of the London premiere of the film, where Garfield appeared alongside Pugh not in person, but in the form of a life-sized cardboard cut-out (because Pugh was away shooting another project).

Then, we got all in our feels when viral footage at the premiere showed Garfield giving a big hug to the actress (jealous!) who portrays his daughter in We Live In Time, sending ovaries into overdrive all across the country. Now, the film’s two leads have yet again captured our attention with these adorable pre-fame (and probably pre-school) pictures of themselves as youngsters.

For her part, lil’ Pugh (a great name for a rapper, but I digress), sports a big grin and a red headband, and with big blue eyes that haven’t become any less piercing all these years later. Garfield, meanwhile, delivers an even cuter version of Boss Baby completed with a blazer and necktie. I wonder if these little toddlers knew they’d go on to star in Marvel blockbusters, or whether they were just wondering when their next nap time was.

Naturally, it wasn’t long before fans flocked to the viral post to relish in the cuteness overlord, with one user gushing, “oh my goodness they were so adorable.” The past tense ‘were’ makes sense given how old the photos are, but many would agree that both Pugh and Garfield are still adorable, and these pictures are just the blueprint of camera-ready status.

“Wow, pure cuteness!,” one user wrote, while another adopted baby-talk to share their reaction: “Staap literally smol babies.” One throughline in the responses was Pugh’s uncanny resemblance to Rapunzel, a character that fans have long been demanding the actress portray if a Disney live-action remake ever materializes.

Given the House of Mouse’s veering-on-tiresome trend of remaking their classics (Snow White, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King…), Disney could very well greenlight Rapunzel, and Pugh could just show these baby pictures instead of auditioning. “Omg Flo looks like Rapunzel so cute,” one fan wrote.

The baby version of Garfield, meanwhile, was said to look like Love Actually and Game of Thrones star Thomas Sangster, as well as the actor who actually portrayed young Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man. Speaking of the MCU, both Garfield and Pugh recently did a joint interview discussing which of their hero characters would win in a fight, but the only thing their baby versions are fighting over is who could out-cute the other.

With these source images provided, now we just need artificial intelligence to do its thing and show us what Pugh and Garfield’s baby would look like. I’m going out on a limb here, but we can safely assume that the baby would somehow be even cuter.

