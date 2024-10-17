Days after he’s confirmed to be single, Andrew Garfield is seen smooching a co-star’s cardboard cut-out

A compilation of Andrew Garfield at press events could make up a top-notch comedy movie, and this latest clip of him at the We Live in Time premiere will be my favorite shot.

Some 14 days after Garfield detailed how an intimate scene with Florence Pugh in their latest romantic drama We Live in Time went a “little bit further” than planned, we are now seeing him carrying around a life-sized cut-out of Pugh on the red carpet. Garfield sat with Josh Horowitz at the 92nd Street Y on Oct. 4. for his Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealing how his sex scene with Pugh was rather passionate and they went on with it for longer than expected because neither of them heard “cut.” (via NY Post)

But as lovely as it sounds that the two had such amazing chemistry, the podcast caused a frenzy among fans, because of the impression that Garfield was in a committed relationship with Dr Kate Tomas while filming the scene. As fans dug into the matter, it was revealed that the 41-year-old actor and the 42-year-old spiritual mentor had discreetly parted ways months ago. (via The Mirror) So, their romance was rather short-lived as the two were first spotted together only in March 2024 as a couple.

And now that the air is clear and Garfield is known as a single man, we can openly ship him with Pugh, because who are we kidding? Everyone can see the sparks flying. And to fuel our ambitions, Garfield pulled a hilarious but cute move during the Oct. 17 premiere of We Live in Time at the BFI London Film Festival. Hint: this might remind you of Jason Momoa at the 2020 Golden Globes and Brie Larson during the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Garfield was seen carrying around and posing with a life-sized cardboard cut out of Florence Pugh on the red carpet since the latter couldn’t attend the event due to scheduling conflicts. However, she made a kind gesture to apologize for her absence through her Instagram story, writing “It truly hurts not being there to celebrate the release, but I’m raising a glass from very far away. Love to you all.”

A similar move was pulled by Jason Momoa during the 2020 Golden Globes when he brought a cardboard cutout of Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke to the event. Brie Larson also humorously walked around with a cardboard cutout of Marvel co-star Jeremy Renner to promote Avengers: Endgame in 2019. So, we’re glad Garfield was also thoughtful enough to include her co-star during the premiere.

And as expected, audiences loved Garfield’s move. When @DiscussingFilm posted the clip to X, fans had hilarious reactions, calling it a “classic move.” One user (@ForbiddenArms) replied with “Andrew Garfield cures my depression,” and we couldn’t agree more. The Spiderman actor has one of the best senses of humor with the most subtle ways of showing it.

The replies section was also filled with people speculating that Garfield might be romantically interested in Pugh, but it’s too soon to judge that. For now, we’ll be enjoying their chemistry in We Live in Time as they pose as a couple navigating their relationship over the course of a decade. With a 79% Rotten Tomatoes score and 7.5 IMDb, the stars have proved to be a good pair on-screen.

