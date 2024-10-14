‘He will be happy to know that he is loved’: Is Andrew Garfield still dating ‘professional witch’ girlfriend Dr. Kate Tomas?

Starring in the sweet romance We Live In Time? What about answering questions about Spider-Man? Andrew Garfield always chats about his acting roles in great detail. But does he want to discuss who he’s in love with… or who he might have broken up with?

Fans have loved Garfield since his small but significant part in The Social Network, and while they’re lining up to check out his latest movie, they also want to know the latest on his love story with Dr. Kate Tomas. Let’s discover if they’re still dating.

Are Andrew Garfield and Dr. Kate Tomas still in a relationship?

As per the most reliable source you can get, Garfield and Tomas are broken up. It was Tomas herself who shared the news on Instagram when answering a follower.

You might not be able to stop yourself from wishing you had more details (we’re all human, after all). But Tomas hasn’t said much about the breakup, and Garfield hasn’t said anything at all. All we know is what Tomas told her Instagram follower, an avid fan of the actor: “We broke up months ago but I’m sure he will be happy to know that he is loved.”

In July 2024, when Tomas and Garfield had been together for a few months, she was interviewed by The Sunday Times and proved she isn’t afraid to be vulnerable when discussing her professional and personal lives. The headline also called her a “professional witch,” which of course caught on. She shared that people were harsh about her romance with the actor and said she “used magic to seduce my partner.” If anyone thinks the couple ended their relationship because, let’s be real, it sucks to have the paparazzi taking photos of you on date nights, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Tomas told The Sunday Times that the paparazzi snaps tons of pics and “choose the four where you look worst.” But she was fine with that and added, “The most powerful form of psychic protection is knowing who you are and being OK with that.”

You might also be wondering what a “witch doctor” is. Same here. As Metro.co.uk explained, Tomas offers several programs and services, including a “seduction masterclass” and tarot card readings. She has also become popular on a section of TikTok called #WitchTok. After studying theology at Oxford University, she started a program, Foundations of Energy Master, in 2018. She also wrote her book Chakra Crystals, which was published in 2019. Besides doing her readings, she also does consulting.

As Tomas explained in the “about me” section of her website, her “spiritual lineage” is the Western Esoteric Tradition. She also wrote, “I envision a time when energetic and magickal work is as highly valued by ordinary people as it is by those with wealth and influence. I believe this resurgence of energy and connection has already begun.” Talk about a cool and fascinating career.

If the former couple has said almost nothing about their breakup, they said even less about their relationship. People only knew they were dating because they were photographed while shopping for groceries in Malibu in March 2024. Then, shortly after, they enjoyed dinner at Zinqué with Bo Burnham and Phoebe Bridgers. Garfield’s fans are likely unsurprised by his silence about his now ex-girlfriend. He’s not a flashy star who goes on about his love life.

Garfield’s fans might not be able to ask him about the breakup via social media since he doesn’t have Instagram (and could have a private X account). He must want to keep the reason why he and Tomas are over to himself. It’s cool when celebs choose what to share with fans. Boundaries are healthy!

