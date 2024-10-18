Prepare, because Andrew Garfield accepting an unexpected gift from a precious young fan is going to melt your heart

Since being a bona fide heartthrob clearly isn’t enough, Andrew Garfield has somehow tightened his already firm chokehold on my heart with an adorable interaction at a recent red carpet event.

The precious moment took place while the actor appeared at the London premiere of his new movie We Live in Time. While walking the red carpet, Garfield was approached by a little girl who gifted him a friendship bracelet and subsequently caused my ovaries to explode.

While we can’t quite hear what the duo are saying (where’s that viral lip-reader when you need her?), Garfield was sporting a massive grin while interacting with the young girl, who fetched the bracelet out of her tiny pink bunny handbag to allow the moment to reach maximal cuteness.

In lieu of being able to hear what Garfield is saying, the romantic in me likes to think he’s professing his love for a writer he’s never met who’s halfway across the world (it’s me, hi, I’m the writer, it’s me), but I wouldn’t dream of stealing this little girl’s thunder, so let’s assume he was just chatting about her and her heartbreakingly thoughtful gift.

In any case, the acclaimed actor was seen immediately putting the bracelet on his wrist and giving the girl a big hug before completing his red carpet walk (she doesn’t even know how lucky she is). For those already clamoring to identify the lucky recipient of Garfield’s affection, prepare for an even bigger heart-melter: it’s the girl who is playing his on-screen daughter. (Sobs.)

Andrew Garfield with Grace Delaney, his on-screen daughter in ‘WE LIVE IN TIME’ pic.twitter.com/tbmNqk7D6V — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 17, 2024

That’s right, lil’ actress Grace Delaney was at the premiere of We Live in Time because she is in the movie, portraying the character of Ella — the daughter of Garfield’s Tobias Durand. The actor simply interacting with a young fan á la Prince Harry would’ve been cute enough, but add in the extra layer of his fatherly instincts and my heart is just about ready to burst.

Garfield’s red carpet interaction wasn’t the only viral moment from the We Live in Time premiere. The actor got heads turning when he was joined at the event with co-star Florence Pugh ⏤ not in person, but in the form of a life-sized cardboard cut-out.

Andrew Garfield with a cardboard cut out of Florence Pugh at the London premiere of ‘WE LIVE IN TIME’ pic.twitter.com/xrCiMnIgqT — andrew garfield (@bestofgarfieId) October 17, 2024

Pugh’s 2-D appearance was because she is currently away shooting another movie, but Garfield’s commitment to ensuring Pugh receives equal praise (albeit in cardboard form) is just more evidence that he is the man of my dreams. The co-stars have been promoting We Live in Time over the last few weeks and were recently quizzed on all things superheroes given that they are both MCU alums.

We Live in Time is a drama following the romance between Garfield and Pugh’s characters, and it has been met with widespread praise from critics. In other Garfield news, the actor recently said he could neither confirm nor deny his involvement in Spider-Man 5, which would follow on from his multiverse-jumping role in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

There was also speculation that his ex-girlfriend Emma Stone — who portrayed Gwen Stacy in Sony’s Garfield-starring Amazing Spider-Man franchise — would reprise her role in the Marvel iteration, but this has yet to be officially confirmed. In the meantime, I’m going to rewatch this adorable red carpet interaction and withhold bucketloads of happy tears.

