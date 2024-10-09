‘She’s so real for that’: A lip reader confirms Taylor Swift’s morbid Chiefs game reaction and suddenly, she’s more like us than we realized

Everything Taylor Swift says goes viral — but it’s the subtle nuances and interpretations that leave fans wanting more. As she made a new appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game, a video on TikTok revealed why one of the pop singer’s reactions to the game proves she is extremely relatable, despite her huge persona.

Recommended Videos

Swift’s appeal lies in this very fact — her realness. She might be a white woman whose privilege is undeniable, but she has a diverse fandom that covers not just her homeland in the U.S., but the entire world. The way she feels relatable and open with her feelings is what’s helped her become the megastar she is.

The fact that Swift is a billionaire hasn’t hurt her image; she still seems down-to-earth and approachable. Of course, things could be different behind the scenes, but it’s the multiple feedback from her peers that makes us feel like she truly is one of us. British singer-songwriter Raye, who opened up for Swift during the Eras Tour in the second part of concerts at Wembley Stadium in the U.K., noted she loves her more after meeting her. “Espresso” star Sabrina Carpenter also shared how Swift leads by example, with many similar stories from the music industry.

Taylor Swift’s profanity at the Chiefs game makes her just like us

Taylor Swift attended the latest Kansas City Chiefs game to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Taking up her spot in the private suite Kelce reserved for her ended the chatter surrounding their relationship. Swift previously attended another game this season, which currently included five games, all wins for the Chiefs. However, she didn’t attend any away games, which raised so many unnecessary questions and comments about a possible breakup. Their relationship is still thriving, and, as Swift attended the game with her father, Scott Swift, we also got an insight into what she was saying.

Popular TikToker Jackie (@tismejackieg), who self-proclaims to be “your local deafie,” shared one of Swift’s reactions from the game, as well as Brittany Mahomes’. Both seemed to have reacted to a missed opportunity on the field with respective profanities. At one point, Swift is gasping and seems to hold her breath, before allegedly saying, “nooo, I wanna f**king kill myself.” While that might sound dramatic to the untrained eye, this is one of the most common reactions to watching sports, so you don’t need to get too worked up about it.

Naturally, fans had many opinions. The video, which was posted on Oct. 8, has almost one million views although it’s only nine seconds short, and boasts many reactions which claim Swift is very relatable.

“I realized Taylor is more like me than I wanna admit,” reads the most popular comment, with over 2,000 likes. “Honestly same taylor,” wrote another, with more jumping in to say “Me too Taylor,” and “Wait, she is so real. I say the same things.”

Others went deeper by drawing comparisons between her comments in the booth to the lyrics from her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. “I mean girlie told us that multiple times on TTPD,” wrote one fan,” with another quoting the lyrics from the title track, “I said the same thing to Jack and I felt seen.”

As some are still caught up in the underrated tense moment between Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek, asking Jackie to reveal the controversy, fans were thrilled with this type of content and were left wanting more. This isn’t the first time the TikToker covered Swift and Brittany, and previously gave us the funny conversation between the two at the U.S. Open. Now we can continue supporting our relatable Queen.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy