‘You took my socks and my shoes’: A lip reader unpacks what Taylor Swift said while she was being extra AF at the U.S. Open

Taylor Swift is making more public appearances than ever these days, and surprised fans by attending the U.S. Open with Travis Kelce. Training for the upcoming VMAs, Swift seemed to enjoy herself the entire time — and now, thanks to one intrepid TikToker, we even know what she was saying.

In the past week, we’ve got more Swift sightings than in the entire year of 2022. She stepped out to support Kelce at the first Kansas City Chiefs game, serving a denim-on-denim look, paired up with past-knee-high red boots that gave “Look What You Made Me Do” vibes. The two later went out to dinner in NYC, attended a wedding together, had a double date with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, and showed up at the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The surprise appearance was shocking to many but Swift seemed to have a great time, dancing and showing some PDA with her beau. She was most likely there to support U.S. tennis star Taylor Fritz, since they share a name, but a lip reader seemed to indicate she had no idea who was playing.

What was Taylor Swift saying at the U.S. Open?

In a tennis era 🤩



Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive at the US Open. pic.twitter.com/ZsXN2KpgDF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

TikTok user tismejackieg, who described the video as “deaf girl lip reads Taylor Swift and friends at the U.S. Open,” made a video collage of several conversations. Gathering over 2 million views, she further describes herself as “a free agent,” in the caption, doing the lord’s work and offering us some insight into her conversations at the game.

Some of the highlights include Kelce saying, “I want one,” with Swift replying, “Yeah, me too.” Whether they were referring to the delicious cocktails, hot dogs, or other snacks, no one knows, but everyone would love to know. At another moment, the “Anti-Hero” singer seems to ask Patrick Mahomes, “Do you know this place?” to which he replied, “I was here last season.” She continued, “So you know who’s playing,” and Patrick admitted, “Uh no.” That seems like a good day out!

At some point, Taylor took a picture of the Mahomes couple, inviting them to “Kiss,” and “Do it Again,” before handing out their phone back and joking, “Here you go, that was gross.”

One of the questions that stands out most is: why did she take Brittany’s socks and shoes? In the clip, during a conversation between the two, Brittany seems to say, “You took my socks. You took my socks and my shoes,” but we don’t see Taylor’s answer. What’s the story there?

She also used many interjections and expressed her excitement during the match, proving that Swift could be interested in any type of sport. This wasn’t her first time at the U.S. Open, but it was the first time as a guest. In 2002, the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” star performed “God Bless America,” when she was only 13.

Life comes full circle for @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/FRYS0uuIRj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

Before dating Travis Kelce, Swift didn’t appear often at public events like the U.S. Open. Since she was on her Eras Tour this year, she missed The UEFA European Football Championship, which had its final on July 14 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. It was the same night she performed in Milan, Italy, so she couldn’t watch Spain defeat England for yet another glorious win, and give us soccer fan Taylor.

After checking off the list football and tennis, we can’t wait to see which sport she attends next, and given Kelce’s interest in golf, we can’t wait to see her have fun on the sides!

