‘Taylor girl that’s not very Miss Americana of you’: Swifties frown as Tay embraces her Trump booster bestie

2024 is simultaneously the best and worst time to be a Swiftie. On one end, there’s the music, the mindblowing Eras Tour, and that All-American romance with Travis Kelce. But on the flip side, Taylor Swift has received more flak this year than ever before. And it’s far from over.

Swift was controversially crowned TIME’s Person of the Year in 2023 and her success has put her on a pedestal that is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate. Swift and her rabid fanbase, the Swifties, have always been very political, so her silence ahead of the upcoming elections has been deafening.

After publicly opposing Donald Trump a few years ago, Swift is now more than happy to buddy up with a vocal Trump supporter. Now Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ recent reunion is causing a serious ruckus, and Miss Americana’s ideals are being called into question.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are all smiles

Rumors that Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were on the splits were sparked on football season’s opening day when they sat in separate suites. As the respective partners of Chief’s players, Swift and Mahomes have been pictured sharing suites multiple times as they watched their men, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes play. So it was surprising to hear that they sat separately, and many fans believed that Swift might have cut Mahomes off after she liked a post by presidential candidate Donald Trump, leading to Trump subsequently thanking her for her support. Historically, Swift has supported Democrat candidates and has specifically vocally opposed Trump.

However, the rumors about their friendship being fractured were put to rest, as the two were recently photographed sharing a warm embrace at the U.S. Open. This didn’t sit right with Swifties, who were happy believing that Swift had cut Mahomes off for her political support.

Swifties want more from Taylor (as they should)

i don’t expect a billionaire to lead the revolution or anything i’m just confused as to why one would make a movie about standing up for what’s right at any cost only to literally never stand for anything again https://t.co/7cE0yrZiFM — matt (@mattxiv) September 9, 2024

Swift has been conspicuously silent about her position in the upcoming elections. This has frustrated Swifties, as they are still waiting for her to publicly endorse Kamala Harris. And if we’re being honest, an endorsement from the unofficial American Queen would be a significant advantage to Harris’ campaign.

After being publicly apolitical for years, Swift revealed her stance following the election of Donald Trump as president in 2016. Since then, she’s had a huge impact on politics and voting practices, such as on National Voter Day, when she incited a 22.5% increase in voter registrations, as reported by Vote.org.

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I'll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it's come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘



📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020

There is even more pressure for Swift to publicly endorse Kamala Harris because she publicly endorsed her predecessor, Joe Biden. She also stated that she would be supporting Harris in the Vice Presidential debate, which makes it more confusing that she hasn’t now expressed her support for Harris’ presidential campaign.

Following the U.S. Open game that Swift and Kelce attended with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, the two couples went on a double date together. Coupled with the pictures of Swift hugging Mahomes, fans aren’t happy with what her silence and friendship with Mahomes says about her stance.

