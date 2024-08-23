Image Credit: Disney
Alyssa Farah Griffin attends a conversation with Cassidy Hutchinson and Taylor Swift performs onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium
Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images and Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images
‘The best way for the campaign to deploy her’: ‘The View’ co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin offers a game-changing way Taylor Swift can endorse Kamala Harris for president

There's one way Harris can "shake off" Trump once and for all.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Aug 23, 2024 04:17 am

Though Taylor Swift didn’t appear at the Democratic National Convention, one pundit has suggested the best way for the Kamala Harris campaign to leverage the singer’s unprecedented star power. 

For context, Swift was rumored to appear at the DNC, but this didn’t come to pass. Even so, The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin has offered some Swift-related advice to the Harris team, and it’s not simply “shaking off” their opponent Donald Trump. 

Farah Griffin — who served as the White House Director of Strategic Communications during Trump’s presidency — advised the Harris campaign to have Swift perform a series of “one-night-only shows in battleground states”. Farah Griffin said on X that the shows should target first-time voters, and make the price of entry “registering to vote” in lieu of traditional payment.   

The talk show host elsewhere said that she believes Swift will eventually endorse Harris, an especially big win given her proven influence on voter turnout. The “Blank Space” singer offered her endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020 while sharing a seething message to Donald Trump, the latter of whom still roped her into his campaign with the assistance of AI-generated images earlier this week. 

While Beyonce promptly sent a cease-and-desist and renounced any association with Trump after a campaign spokesperson used her song “Freedom” in a promotional video, Swift has been less vocal in response to the AI images. That silence might make her eventual endorsement of Harris ring louder (if it ever happens), so we hope she’ll be singing of Swift and Trump’s “Bad Blood” soon enough. 

