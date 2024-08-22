While Travis Kelce gears up for ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ rumors swirl about a Taylor Swift DNC appearance

The news cycle around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has been moving, well, swiftly (sorry) ever since the pair made their relationship public late last year.

Recommended Videos

Between appearances on stage at the seemingly never ending Eras Tour and song lyrics purpose-built for decoding, the couple have remained top of mind for most of their relationship, but their star power seems tipped to shine even brighter. Making headlines in his own right, news broke yesterday that Kelce will appear in Happy Gilmore 2.

The casting decision was announced during an episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, during which Adam Sandler — who starred in the first Happy Gilmore and is onboard for the second — said Kelce was “going to come by” to shoot some scenes.

The Kansas City Chiefs footballer has shared his love of 1996’s Happy Gilmore on multiple occasions, saying on a recent episode of his podcast that he’d do “anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set.”

Making Kelce’s dreams come true, Sandler said the NFL player “had mentioned” his love of the original film before describing him as “a very nice guy.”

“[Kelce] has mentioned it, and so we have a nice something for Travis,” Sandler told Fallon. “He is going to come by…What a big, handsome guy, he’s a stud and he’s so funny.” While the details around the extent of Kelce’s cameo remain scarce, we do know that Happy Gilmore 2 is expected to start production in the next couple of weeks and that Sandler will reprise his role alongside appearances from some pro golfers and actor and director Benny Safdie.

Rightfully choosing not to be outshone by her boyfriend (a tough feat, in any case), Swift is also the source of some equally titillating news this week, as rumors around her potential appearance at the Democratic National Convention reach fever pitch.

All I want for the DNC is for Taylor Swift to show up, play a song, and dedicate it to childless cat ladies. — David Roberts (@drvolts) August 19, 2024

Speculation that the singer — who was recently roped into Donald Trump’s presidential campaign with the assist of AI — will appear in Chicago has run rampant for months, especially considering her opposition to Trump and endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020. It’s been widely rumored that she’ll appear in some capacity alongside fellow powerhouse Beyoncé, who lent her song “Freedom” to the Harris campaign last month.

While the internet might just manifest it into existence, there is no official indication that Swift will perform or appear at the DNC, no matter how much JD Vance’s cat lady comments might’ve angered her.

That Swift and Kelce could make news of such epic proportions within two days is par for the course for Hollywood’s hottest it-couple. Meanwhile, I can’t even get the guy from Tinder to respond to me (if you’re reading this, what the hell?).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy