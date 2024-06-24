Did Travis Kelce join Taylor Swift onstage? The duo’s Eras Tour London duet, explained

Taylor Swift is going to put on a good (or, okay, an absolutely amazing) show no matter where or when she’s performing. The fact that she extended her Eras tour was a gift we didn’t even know we could dream of receiving… and the fact that Travis Kelce went on stage with her was too awesome for words.

Since March 17th, 2023, Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has made the singer super rich, and made us all very happy. While we’d usually get FOMO from missing the coolest tour in recent history, following along with these concerts is almost as good as attending live (almost). Everyone is talking about Travis Kelce going up on stage in London with Taylor Swift, so let’s talk about what happened.

Why did Travis Kelce go onstage at Taylor Swift’s London Eras tour concert?

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour is always full of unexpected and genuinely fun moments, which is what makes it so much to follow along with (even if we’re green with envy about not being able to attend every single show). Swift made some shifts for the latest tour dates, and on Sunday June 23rd, 2024, she had Travis Kelce onstage.

According to GMA, Travis Kelce went onstage at this fabulous Eras concert at Wembley Stadium to assist Taylor Swift before she put on another outfit. Kelce picked her up and then carried her (awwww) while wearing a bow tie and tuxedo, which was a smart choice, since fans are used to seeing him in his NFL uniform and more casual clothing. Kelce even danced a little bit and, in what we would argue was the best part of all, helped the singer with her makeup. Before he left the stage, the athlete waved and grinned at Swift (and our hearts beat even faster).

Kelce was onstage before Swift sang one of the best songs from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.” After seeing the two together, we can say yet again that we don’t think she’s going to end up heartbroken this time. While people may still be skeptical because of the singer’s past breakups, we still have a good feeling.

Of course, since Swift and Kelce are such a cool celebrity couple, his adorable onstage moment was basically another romantic night for them. As People reported, they went to Chiltern Firehouse in London afterward. The hotel’s restaurant has super fancy food like Scallop Crudo and Trout Roe, along with some more casual dishes like pizza. (If only we could have been a fly on the wall during that outing.)

According to The Washington Post, this onstage moment was a huge deal, because when Swift previously got ready for “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” backup dancers were the ones who carried her. We love any moment when Swift is there for Kelce, and we like that he’s doing the same. Since Swift is super smart and is no doubt aware of how much her fans love her relationship, she definitely knew that people would enjoy seeing her boyfriend up there with her. She was a huge fan, too: Swift shared on Instagram, “And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut. Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August.”

Taylor Swift fans loved seeing Travis Kelce onstage

Of course, we cheered when we saw Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift having fun during her costume switch-up, and it looks like everyone else agreed.

In a Reddit thread, many fans showed their appreciation for the fun and romantic moment. Redditor @WholesomeBeech wrote, “No one had Travis joining the Eras Tour on their bingo.”

Redditor @ravenclawrebel added, “This is my Roman Empire.” They added, “I am absolutely obsessed with the chaos of this moment, and I’m so happy that Taylor has found someone that matches her energy.” Will Travis Kelce appear in more Eras tour shows? We can only hope…

