Taylor Swift staying up until 3am to support Travis Kelce is ‘So High School’ and we’re here for it

For 100 shows and counting, thousands of Swifties have gathered on “grainy live streams” online to watch The Eras Tour all around the world, no matter the time zone. This taught Taylor Swift to do the same, and she used it to watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony and support her significant other, Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift has always been a force in the music industry, but it’s no secret to anyone that she fully blew up post-pandemic, with her Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights albums, as well as her record-breaking tour. This led to millions of new Swifties who might not be aware of the times when Taylor Swift was incredibly active on social media.

Before the dreaded 2016 year, when Swift was under scrutiny after Kanye West’s edited phone call, with people canceling her and forcing her to turn off all her comments and stay away from the media, Swift was a real force online. She would tweet the most random thoughts, share funny stuff on Tumblr, and connect with the audience. That changed in 2016, but it looks like the old Taylor can come to the phone.

Taylor Swift publicly supported Travis Kelce from thousands of miles away

📲 | Taylor is watching Chariah Gordon's, wife of @MecoleHardman4, livestream at the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony!



"😍😍😍" pic.twitter.com/PNZEgDYoL4 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 14, 2024

Taylor Swift is currently on the European leg of her massive The Eras Tour, and she has just performed her first show of her Liverpool, U.K. stint. However, despite singing for over three hours, Swift couldn’t miss the opportunity to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

THREE RING KINGS 💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/KyQH7tpcFS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 14, 2024

Taylor was on Charia Gordon’s livestream, Chiefs’ wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.’s wife, from the event on Thursday. The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their recent Super Bowl win, and had an official ring ceremony, with the players receiving massive bling. England is six hours ahead of Kansas, so it was around 3am there. Although Swift must’ve been exhausted, she was absolutely thrilled to be on the livestream.

📲| All of Taylor's comments on Chariah's instagram live tonight for the Chiefs' ring ceremony 🥰🫶 pic.twitter.com/QufJ03TBeX — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 14, 2024

“YESSSSSS, CONGRATULATIONS” Swift commented, also adding, “JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOO.” with the U.K. flag. In a follow-up comment, Swift joked she had to “go to sleep it’s so late here,” adding “love you guys,” with three heart emojis.

In her interview with Time for 2023’s Person of the Year, Swift addressed their public support of each other, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other,” she explained, exactly the way she has been doing for his games, with Kelce attending her Eras Tour concerts. “We’re just proud of each other.”

Swift and Kelce have been dating for almost a year, and their relationship has been public since September. The two have constantly been showing up for each other, as Tay-Tay noted in the interview, and their unapologetic, open support for each other is “So High School.”

