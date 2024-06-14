Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Category:
News

Taylor Swift staying up until 3am to support Travis Kelce is ‘So High School’ and we’re here for it

You guys, Taylor Swift is finally in a fandom.
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 02:22 pm

For 100 shows and counting, thousands of Swifties have gathered on “grainy live streams” online to watch The Eras Tour all around the world, no matter the time zone. This taught Taylor Swift to do the same, and she used it to watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony and support her significant other, Travis Kelce.

Recommended Videos

Taylor Swift has always been a force in the music industry, but it’s no secret to anyone that she fully blew up post-pandemic, with her Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights albums, as well as her record-breaking tour. This led to millions of new Swifties who might not be aware of the times when Taylor Swift was incredibly active on social media.

Before the dreaded 2016 year, when Swift was under scrutiny after Kanye West’s edited phone call, with people canceling her and forcing her to turn off all her comments and stay away from the media, Swift was a real force online. She would tweet the most random thoughts, share funny stuff on Tumblr, and connect with the audience. That changed in 2016, but it looks like the old Taylor can come to the phone.

Taylor Swift publicly supported Travis Kelce from thousands of miles away

Taylor Swift is currently on the European leg of her massive The Eras Tour, and she has just performed her first show of her Liverpool, U.K. stint. However, despite singing for over three hours, Swift couldn’t miss the opportunity to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Taylor was on Charia Gordon’s livestream, Chiefs’ wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.’s wife, from the event on Thursday. The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their recent Super Bowl win, and had an official ring ceremony, with the players receiving massive bling. England is six hours ahead of Kansas, so it was around 3am there. Although Swift must’ve been exhausted, she was absolutely thrilled to be on the livestream.

“YESSSSSS, CONGRATULATIONS” Swift commented, also adding, “JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOO.” with the U.K. flag. In a follow-up comment, Swift joked she had to “go to sleep it’s so late here,” adding “love you guys,” with three heart emojis.

In her interview with Time for 2023’s Person of the Year, Swift addressed their public support of each other, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other,” she explained, exactly the way she has been doing for his games, with Kelce attending her Eras Tour concerts. “We’re just proud of each other.”

Swift and Kelce have been dating for almost a year, and their relationship has been public since September. The two have constantly been showing up for each other, as Tay-Tay noted in the interview, and their unapologetic, open support for each other is “So High School.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Kate Middleton is back in action with her first public appearance in months, but Royal concerns about her condition still reign
Catherine, Princess of Wales rides down the Mall by carriage during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Catherine, Princess of Wales rides down the Mall by carriage during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Catherine, Princess of Wales rides down the Mall by carriage during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Category: News
News
Kate Middleton is back in action with her first public appearance in months, but Royal concerns about her condition still reign
David James and others David James and others Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘This should be shown in all media’: Far-right Republicans called out for trying to roll back women’s suffrage and have one vote per household
TikTok The New Evangelicals
TikTok The New Evangelicals
TikTok The New Evangelicals
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Social Media
Social Media
‘This should be shown in all media’: Far-right Republicans called out for trying to roll back women’s suffrage and have one vote per household
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ leak earns Marvel’s ire by revealing 3 more multiversal variants we can expect to cause havoc
Screengrab of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the upcoming 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie.
Screengrab of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the upcoming 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie.
Screengrab of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the upcoming 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ leak earns Marvel’s ire by revealing 3 more multiversal variants we can expect to cause havoc
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m not out of the woods yet’: Kate Middleton to make surprise first public appearance since cancer diagnosis, but warns of ‘bad days’ ahead
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London's new children's day surgery unit on December 05, 2023 in London, England
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London's new children's day surgery unit on December 05, 2023 in London, England
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London's new children's day surgery unit on December 05, 2023 in London, England
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘I’m not out of the woods yet’: Kate Middleton to make surprise first public appearance since cancer diagnosis, but warns of ‘bad days’ ahead
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘So humiliating and frustrating’: State official pulls teen girl’s skirt down in public, but she gets her sweet revenge when the police arrive
TikTok screenshots via user ccsnowwww
TikTok screenshots via user ccsnowwww
TikTok screenshots via user ccsnowwww
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘So humiliating and frustrating’: State official pulls teen girl’s skirt down in public, but she gets her sweet revenge when the police arrive
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Kate Middleton is back in action with her first public appearance in months, but Royal concerns about her condition still reign
Catherine, Princess of Wales rides down the Mall by carriage during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Category: News
News
Kate Middleton is back in action with her first public appearance in months, but Royal concerns about her condition still reign
David James and others David James and others Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘This should be shown in all media’: Far-right Republicans called out for trying to roll back women’s suffrage and have one vote per household
TikTok The New Evangelicals
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Social Media
Social Media
‘This should be shown in all media’: Far-right Republicans called out for trying to roll back women’s suffrage and have one vote per household
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ leak earns Marvel’s ire by revealing 3 more multiversal variants we can expect to cause havoc
Screengrab of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the upcoming 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ leak earns Marvel’s ire by revealing 3 more multiversal variants we can expect to cause havoc
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m not out of the woods yet’: Kate Middleton to make surprise first public appearance since cancer diagnosis, but warns of ‘bad days’ ahead
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London's new children's day surgery unit on December 05, 2023 in London, England
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘I’m not out of the woods yet’: Kate Middleton to make surprise first public appearance since cancer diagnosis, but warns of ‘bad days’ ahead
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘So humiliating and frustrating’: State official pulls teen girl’s skirt down in public, but she gets her sweet revenge when the police arrive
TikTok screenshots via user ccsnowwww
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘So humiliating and frustrating’: State official pulls teen girl’s skirt down in public, but she gets her sweet revenge when the police arrive
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 14, 2024
Author
Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.