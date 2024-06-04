Jason Sudeikis asked Travis Kelce when he’ll make an ‘honest woman’ out of Taylor Swift, and it got awkward fast

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s “so high school” romance has everyone talking about it. Whether it’s fans sighing over how great they look together or haters hating, one thing is for sure, everyone has an opinion.

Recommended Videos

Taylor and Travis have been officially dating since last July, although it might seem longer for many given the extensive media coverage. The two of them went full throttle quite fast, officially launching their relationship in September at a Kansas City Chiefs game. Since then, they traveled the world together thanks to Taylor’s The Eras Tour, attended events together, or cheered for one another.

Although Taylor is finally giving up trying to hide in the shadows and keep hush-hush about her private life, in the end, many details have nothing to do with the media and the fans, like their engagement and, even worse, babies. Since the two of them started dating, everyone keeps talking about them getting married (they’ve been dating for less than a year, folks), and the last one to do it is none other than Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis.

Why Jason Sudeikis asked the awkward question

Jason Sudeikis and Travis Kelce were both at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity fundraiser in Kansas City, and they were part of a “Da Bears” SNL skit together. Out of a sudden, in character, the Ted Lasso actor asked the Kansas City Chiefs star, “Hey Travis, real talk, ok, when are you going to make an honest woman out of her?,” referring to Kelce’s girlfriend, right after asking Kelce to ask Swift to foot the bill for a new stadium. The audience cheered when Sudeikis asked the question, but Travis was visibly uncomfortable and just smiled and stroked his beard.

“Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore,” Sudeikis continued, in character. He then added: “I know your kicker agrees with me,” referring to Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s controversial commencement speech. “Guys, you’re really pushing it,” Travis said finally.

Screencap via Disney+

Although the event was in good fun and Travis didn’t seem bothered by the joke, people online thought the moment was quite cringe. The details about his relationship with Swift are already under a lot of scrutiny, and being grilled about when you’re going to propose to your girlfriend isn’t fun, whether you’re famous or not. Fans also noted that Jason Sudeikis never married the mother of his children, Olivia Wilde, so he shouldn’t be asking people the same question. On top of that, Taylor said already that “no, you can’t come to the wedding” in her song “But Daddy I Love Him” so why keep asking?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy