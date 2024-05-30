Taylor Swift's speech before "Betty" in The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift sends a subtle shout-out to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters in the audience at her Madrid concert

Auntie Taylor made sure to make Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughters feel special at her show.
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|
Published: May 30, 2024 06:36 pm

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made a rare appearance in public with their daughters, and they only did it to attend Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Madrid, Spain. And Auntie Taylor surely appreciated the effort.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are absolutely #couplegoals, but they are usually very private with their daughters. They attended some public events together, like Reynolds’ ceremony for his Hollywood Walk of Fame star, but they generally like to keep their children away from the media. The two actors share four children, Betty, 4, Inez, 7, and James, 9.

One thing about Blake and Ryan you might not know is that they are incredibly close to Taylor Swift. They have been friends for years, and publicly support each other through everything. Taylor is even rumored to be in Deadpool & Wolverine with a secret cameo, and Ryan previously paid tribute to their friendship in Deadpool 2, where he wore a t-shirt with Tay-Tay’s two cats, Olivia and Meredith.

How Taylor Swift acknowledged Blake and Ryan’s children

Ryan Reynolds has finally attended The Eras Tour with his whole family. The actor had confirmed earlier this month that he will go to the show in Madrid, noting on the Today show, “Very, very excited,” Ryan said about going to The Eras Tour. “My wife and kids have been to like five of them, five or six now. They love it, they’re obsessed.”

Since Ryan and Blake were there with their daughters, Swift couldn’t help but give a subtle shout-out to the girls. “I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty.” She was referring to her song, “Betty,” which includes all three of Reynolds and Lively’s children’s names, the ones who were also present at the concert.

The couple also has a fourth baby, whose name they haven’t revealed yet. During his appearance on the Today show, Reynolds noted, “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be,” he joked. “We’ll say this. We’re still waiting, so Taylor, let’s maybe start. You know, (she’s a) prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s children are huge inspirations for Swift

Taylor Swift's speech before "Betty" in the Folklore era in The Eras Tour
Screencap via Disney+

Since the couple and Taylor are close, Swift is also a very important figure in their children’s lives. Back in 2022, Reynolds appeared Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show, where he revealed that their children called her “aunt Taylor.” Bonus: they had no idea she was famous. “I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor’s just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that’s very, very close, almost family,” he explained. “And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Ohhhhh, this isn’t a hobby.’ “

Taylor might have included one of the baby’s names in The Tortured Poets Department, her recent release. But the first time she was inspired by one of their babies was back in 2017, as the reputation song “Gorgeous” features James Reynolds’s baby voice. Who knows, she might have recorded the song again for Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

