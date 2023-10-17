‘I’m no dummy’: ‘Deadpool 3’ director continues doing a terrible job of denying that long-rumored Taylor Swift cameo is a guarantee

Based on how things are going, we’d be a lot more surprised if Taylor Swift doesn’t make a cameo appearance in Deadpool 3 when the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first-ever R-rated installment hits theaters.

As well as being a longtime friend of star and producer Ryan Reynolds, the threequel’s director Shawn Levy also appeared in the singer’s “All Too Well” music video, and was spotted alongside Swift, Reynolds, and fellow co-star Hugh Jackman at a recent NFL game, so the dots are there waiting to be joined.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Levy also made the questionable claim of comparing the director-in-waiting to Steven Spielberg, never mind he’s gone on record confirming that at least several of the dozens upon dozens of rumored cameos will prove to be right on the money. Once more pressed for comment on The Wrap, the filmmaker danced around the speculation yet again.

“They sure are loud. I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.”

Based on how The Eras Tour concert film just tore the box office a new one, it might be wise for Marvel to play up Swift’s guest spot if she does indeed end up as part of Deadpool 3, because the franchise could really do with an uptick in box office success in the midst of the underwhelming multiverse saga.