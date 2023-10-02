The purists might be up in arms over the ongoing media circus, but it can’t be denied that Taylor Swift‘s sudden interest in showing up to NFL games has proven to be a benefit for the league in terms of viewing figures and merchandise sales. Thanks to her latest outing, though, it’s Marvel Cinematic Universe fans left with food for thought after those longstanding Deadpool 3 rumors gathered pace.

Ryan Reynolds hasn’t been shy in admitting that he’d love for his close personal friend and world-renowned songstress to swing by the upcoming R-rated sequel for a cameo, while director Shawn Levy has confirmed that at least some of the wide-ranging speculation touting almost two dozen guest stars will prove to be 100 percent accurate.

Image via Hugh Jackman/Instagram

If you want to put two and two together, then it’s easy to see the conclusion reached by many Deadpool 3 devotees after Swift was joined at the match between Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets by none other than Reynolds, wife Blake Lively, Levy, and Hugh Jackman to name but a sample of her A-list entourage that also numbered newfound BFF Sophie Turner.

Of course, Reynolds and Lively have been part of Swift’s inner circle for a while now, but Levy and Jackman joining them is a new development. Sure, it could just be the friends of a friend hanging out to take in some football, but that’s not how the internet rumor mill tends to work, but whether it results in a Deadpool 3 cameo or not will remain under wraps for some time to come.