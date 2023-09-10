‘Deadpool 3’ director stokes the flames of cinema’s newest scourge Taylor Swift showing up in a movie that doesn’t suck for a change

Due to her close friendship with Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively, Taylor Swift has always been at the forefront of Deadpool 3 casting rumors, which makes sense for canonical reasons too after the first installment saw Wade Wilson wearing a t-shirt that featured the singer’s cats front-and-center.

The actor and producer has admitted in the past that he’d love to make it happen, and the churn of scuttlebutt has responded in kind by repeatedly naming her as a prime candidate to make a cameo appearance as X-Men warbler Dazzler. Whether that’s true or not, director Shawn Levy has only fanned the flames after confirming that while many of the alleged guest stars are wide of the mark, some of them are not.

Image via 20th Century Studios

To be honest, it would be perfectly okay for Swift to show up in Deadpool 3, because it would at least give her something on her live-action fictional filmography that doesn’t suck unfathomably hard. Sure, The Eras Tour is proving to be such a phenomenon pre-release that no less than five would-be rivals have packed up and run away, but her efforts don’t tend to fare anywhere near as well when she’s not playing herself.

Look no further than Cats and Amsterdam for proof seeing as the high-profile flops combined to lose well over $200 million, while sickly sweet anthology Valentine’s Day took a pasting from critics, and even the most ardent of YA enthusiasts may struggle to remember The Giver even existed. An MCU blockbuster is a surefire smash hit, and she’s about due a feature credit that doesn’t take a well-deserved pasting.