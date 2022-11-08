Ryan Reynolds ‘would do anything’ to see Taylor Swift in ‘Deadpool 3’

If you think you’re a massive Taylor Swift fan, then you’ve got nothing on the household populated by Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and their children, who happen to be close friends with the singer as well as diehard Swifties.

The occasional actress’ forays into filmmaking may have not gone so well given that both the infamous Cats and David O. Russell’s Amsterdam tanked hard at the box office in the face of scathing reviews, but could we end up seeing the star swing by the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a role in Reynolds’ upcoming Deadpool 3.

Well, according to the star and producer when asked that very question by Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet premiere of festive musical Spirited, he’d love nothing more than to make the dream a reality.

“Of course! Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.”

Eagle-eyed fans will remember that Reynolds was spotted sporting a t-shirt referencing Swift’s feline friends in his last appearance as Wade Wilson, even though it’d be hugely ironic when you consider Donald Glover’s planned Deadpool animated series was canned for reasons that involved an entire episode revolving around the multi-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter.

Then again, Reynolds has been known to dig deep into his box of A-list friends when it comes to fleeting cameos in his filmography, as the presence of Dwayne Johnson, Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman, John Krasinski, Chris Evans, and many more in Free Guy will attest, so could we be seeing Swift make an unexpected MCU debut in the R-rated Deadpool 3?