‘Some of those rumors are true, and some of them aren’t’: ‘Deadpool 3’ director refuses to whittle down the 18-strong list of alleged guest stars

The cast members to have been confirmed so far have underlined that Deadpool 3 is a safe haven for familiar faces, but the rumor mill has spiraled so far out of control that an additional 18 names have been touted as potential guest stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first-ever R-rated installment.

Along with Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Biranna Hildebrand, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapičić, and Shioli Kutsuna will be returning from the 20th Century Fox duology, with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Jennifer Garner’s Elektra the two highest-profile superheroic additions.

And yet, that doesn’t even scratch the surface of those hailing from the past, present, future, and never was of Marvel to have been linked to the project, but all director Shawn Levy was willing to divulge to Entertainment Weekly is that you should definitely expect at least some of them to swing by.

Photo via Marvel Studios

“I’d rather not weigh in on that, but I’ll say this. The rumors of actors, singers, sports stars who are all apparently in Deadpool 3 are fabulous. If all I read was the internet, I would have the greatest cast ever assembled in the history of cinema, so I’ll simply say that some of those rumors are true, and some of them aren’t.”

For what it’s worth, the list that most recently drew The Adam Project star Walker Scobell’s hypothetical Kidpool into the mix also includes Brian Cox’s William Striker, Halle Berry’s Storm, Famke Jensen’s Jean Grey, Dafne Keen’s X23, Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, and Ian McKellen’s Magneto from various X-Men stories gone by.

Lewis Tan’s Shatterstar has also been touted, along with MCU veterans Elizabeth Olsen, Owen Wilson, Tom Hiddleston, and Tara Strong as Scarlet Witch, Mobius, Loki, and Miss Minutes, never mind Ben Affleck’s Daredevil and Julian McMahon’s Doctor Doom, or the fan-baiting likes of Taron Egerton’s Wolverine, Channing Tatum’s Gambit, and Taylor Swift’s Dazzler.

That’s a whole lot of cameos, but it’s time to hedge your bets on which ones will actually turn out to be true.