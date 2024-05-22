Who is Blonde Phantom? Taylor Swift’s rumored Marvel character, explained

Taylor Swift just can’t shake off those rumors she’s joining the MCU. Although, according to the latest developments, her Marvel future might involve a lot more than just a tongue-in-cheek cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

For the longest time, it’s felt all but confirmed that Swift would be showing up in this summer’s blockbuster threequel, after she started hanging out with Ryan Reynolds, director Shawn Levy, and Blake Lively at various events. Reports even claimed that she would be turning up in Deadpool 3 as Dazzler, the perfect role for her considering Dazzler is a superhero pop star.

Except maybe that’s too obvious? The newest scuttlebutt points to the studio having much bigger plans for the global superstar. According to self-styled scooper Daniel RPK, Swift recently met with Kevin Feige to discuss her joining the MCU. According to this, then, she won’t be in D&W, but instead she may just get her very own Disney Plus show as an obscure Marvel heroine.

Taylor Swift rumored to lead a Blonde Phantom Disney Plus series

As per RPK, Swift discussed several characters with Feige, and one of those was Blonde Phantom. This is notable because a series based around this heroine was supposedly already in the works for streaming. The Blonde Phantom series, whether Taylor lands the lead role or not, is said to be “a spy show set in Vegas in the 50s.”

But who is Blonde Phantom, anyway? The character dates all the way back to Marvel’s days as Timely Comics, debuting in 1946. Conceived as a gender-flipped version of the Superman/Clark Kent dynamic, as well as mirroring Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Blonde Phantom is really Louise Grant, the mousy secretary for the Mark Mason Detective Agency. Unknown to her boss, though, Louise moonlights as a glamorous vigilante.

Despite being a big hit during the Golden Age of Comics — she appeared across seven titles during the peak of her popularity in 1948 — Blonde Phantom sank into obscurity for decades. That was until she was brought into modern Marvel continuity in The Sensational She-Hulk (1989-94), as a colleague and friend of Jennifer Walters.

She-Hulk revealed that Louise had eventually retired from crime-fighting and married Mark Mason, and now worked as a legal secretary following his death. Her friendship with Jen offers the tantalizing possibility for a Blonde Phantom/She-Hulk team-up in the MCU. Shulkie has a history of befriending musical icons, don’t forget, after twerking with Megan Thee Stallion.

Blonde Phantom is hardly a character you would assume would be a priority for Marvel Studios, but it seems like Feige might just be her biggest fan. Scarlett Johansson has previously revealed that she was offered the part of Blonde Phantom before she became Black Widow, meaning Marvel’s been trying to make her happen for about 15 years at this point.

If we believe these rumors, Blonde Phantom is only one of the characters in contention for Taylor Swift to play, so don’t bank on this happening just yet. Personally, I’m still not discounting the chances of her showing up in Deadpool & Wolverine — I wouldn’t put it past Marvel to send out false info just to try and throw us off the scent. Alternatively, Blonde Phantom might be destined to become Marvel’s biggest ever streaming series, with Taylor in top billing.

