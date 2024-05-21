‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ may have just lost its star cameo amid Taylor Swift Marvel meeting rumors

The rumor mill is saying that Kevin Feige has met with Taylor Swift to discuss a part for the pop singer in the MCU.

Recommended Videos

If you’re thinking, “Wait, but I thought she already had a role in Deadpool & Wolverine?,” you’re not delusional. Swift was also rumored to be playing mutant Dazzler in the upcoming X-Men team-up film. That might sound far-fetched, but if you consider that Ryan Reynolds is married to one of the singer’s closest friends and that the second Deadpool features a Brad Pitt cameo, it starts to sound more realistic, doesn’t it?

Sadly, that prospect is possibly off the table. The rumors, which came from insider DanielRPK, make it sound like the “Fortnight” musician never had a role in the franchise to begin with, which is disappointing considering that she would be undeniably perfect as Dazzler. (A mutant pop star who can turn music into energy? Give it to us.)

Photo via 20th Century Fox

It could also be the case that we’re all grasping at straws here. Swift is not nearly done with her record-breaking Eras Tour, which has her booked and busy all the way until December of 2024. She’s also penning her first original screenplay for a movie she’s planning to direct, and fans are still holding their breath waiting for the release of the re-recordings of reputation and the singer’s 2006 self-titled debut album.

That scenario makes a quick, fun, bombastic Deadpool & Wolverine cameo seem much more likely than an overarching MCU commitment. Still, if the rumors are to be believed, this would be a match made in heaven. Swift’s discography is the closest thing the music industry has to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her Easter egg-filled albums and music videos and referential, lore-heavy lyrical storytelling.

It’s a good thing Feige’s cinematic baby is now way past its prime, or we fear the world would just combust from this collaboration’s mighty pop culture power.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more