Photo montage of Taylor Swift in her music video for 'Bejeweled' and a poster of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 10th anniversary.
Images via Marvel Studios/Youtube/Taylor Swift/Remix by Francisca Tinoco
Category:
Marvel
Celebrities
News

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ may have just lost its star cameo amid Taylor Swift Marvel meeting rumors

Wait, was Swift's 2017 song "End Game" a Marvel Easter egg this whole time?
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: May 21, 2024 02:03 pm

The rumor mill is saying that Kevin Feige has met with Taylor Swift to discuss a part for the pop singer in the MCU.

Recommended Videos

If you’re thinking, “Wait, but I thought she already had a role in Deadpool & Wolverine?,” you’re not delusional. Swift was also rumored to be playing mutant Dazzler in the upcoming X-Men team-up film. That might sound far-fetched, but if you consider that Ryan Reynolds is married to one of the singer’s closest friends and that the second Deadpool features a Brad Pitt cameo, it starts to sound more realistic, doesn’t it?

Sadly, that prospect is possibly off the table. The rumors, which came from insider DanielRPK, make it sound like the “Fortnight” musician never had a role in the franchise to begin with, which is disappointing considering that she would be undeniably perfect as Dazzler. (A mutant pop star who can turn music into energy? Give it to us.)

Dazzler (Halston Sage) in X-Men film Dark Phoenix
Photo via 20th Century Fox

It could also be the case that we’re all grasping at straws here. Swift is not nearly done with her record-breaking Eras Tour, which has her booked and busy all the way until December of 2024. She’s also penning her first original screenplay for a movie she’s planning to direct, and fans are still holding their breath waiting for the release of the re-recordings of reputation and the singer’s 2006 self-titled debut album.

That scenario makes a quick, fun, bombastic Deadpool & Wolverine cameo seem much more likely than an overarching MCU commitment. Still, if the rumors are to be believed, this would be a match made in heaven. Swift’s discography is the closest thing the music industry has to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her Easter egg-filled albums and music videos and referential, lore-heavy lyrical storytelling.

It’s a good thing Feige’s cinematic baby is now way past its prime, or we fear the world would just combust from this collaboration’s mighty pop culture power.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What happened to Eric from ‘Vanderpump Villa’?
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
What happened to Eric from ‘Vanderpump Villa’?
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 21, 2024
Read Article Is Harry Styles single again?
Harry Styles on a horse in his music video for "Daylight"
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Harry Styles single again?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 21, 2024
Read Article Scarlett Johansson’s Disney lawsuit has already shown OpenAI what they’re up against
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Disney
Disney
FYI
FYI
Tech
Tech
Scarlett Johansson’s Disney lawsuit has already shown OpenAI what they’re up against
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 21, 2024
Read Article Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough calls Graceland sale “fraudulent” in lawsuit
Riley Keough as Daisy Jones in Prime Video's Daisy Jones and the Six and a photo of Elvis' Graceland
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough calls Graceland sale “fraudulent” in lawsuit
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 21, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan appears to make a political statement with eye-catching outfit
Nicola Coughlan poses for photo on Instagram.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan appears to make a political statement with eye-catching outfit
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Eric from ‘Vanderpump Villa’?
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
What happened to Eric from ‘Vanderpump Villa’?
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 21, 2024
Read Article Is Harry Styles single again?
Harry Styles on a horse in his music video for "Daylight"
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Harry Styles single again?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 21, 2024
Read Article Scarlett Johansson’s Disney lawsuit has already shown OpenAI what they’re up against
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Disney
Disney
FYI
FYI
Tech
Tech
Scarlett Johansson’s Disney lawsuit has already shown OpenAI what they’re up against
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 21, 2024
Read Article Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough calls Graceland sale “fraudulent” in lawsuit
Riley Keough as Daisy Jones in Prime Video's Daisy Jones and the Six and a photo of Elvis' Graceland
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough calls Graceland sale “fraudulent” in lawsuit
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 21, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan appears to make a political statement with eye-catching outfit
Nicola Coughlan poses for photo on Instagram.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan appears to make a political statement with eye-catching outfit
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 21, 2024
Author
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She's a freelance writer and content creator, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.