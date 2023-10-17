Long before Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters, the rumor mill is already churning along. The first Deadpool film to introduce the character to the MCU, the production is not resting on its laurels. Even though Wolverine unequivocally died in 2017’s Logan, Hugh Jackman is returning to reprise the role that put him on the map. Caught in production photos in a comic-accurate costume, Wolverine is not the only legacy X-Men character rumored to return. Laura Kinney (Dafne Keen) and Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) are on the list, as well as characters that live-action has not made a priority — yet.

At the height of Taylor Swift mania during her lucrative Eras Tour Movie, the pop star could very well be on the prospective cast list. Rumored to play the X-Men character Dazzler, there are many reasons why Swift would be the perfect choice. One of the tertiary mutant characters in X-Men lore, Dazzler would be an amazingly meta choice for the musician to enter the franchise.

Taylor Swift and Dazzler have a lot in common

Featured only briefly in live-action in Dark Phoenix, Dazzler has a long history in the X-Men comics. Initially a promotional tie-in with Casablanca Records, Dazzler was introduced to Marvel Comics in the late ’70s. A mutant who can convert sound vibrations into energy, the character’s abilities make a formative pop star. Also known as Alison Blaire, Dazzler was a musician before anything else, using her mutation to enhance her performances and had little interest in the X-Men’s higher purpose. She first encounters them when the Hellfire Club interrupts one of her shows and demonstrates her abilities to fight them off.

After that, she sometimes joins the X-Men in their superhero capacity. She largely keeps her identity as a mutant a secret, instead preferring to devote her time to being a musical artist. Eventually, she officially joins Xavier’s team of mutants, and gains training in how to use her powers for their cause. In addition to comics, Dazzler also makes television appearances in shows X-Men: The Animated Series, and Wolverine and the X-Men. But showing up briefly in animated features has not given the character the proper attention she deserves. Her live-action debut in Dark Phoenix amounted to about 10 seconds of screentime where she puts on a show for her classmates.

Dazzler is more than just a musical act, and if she does make it into the world of Deadpool, the Merc With the Mouth himself, Ryan Reynolds, may want to ensure she gets her due. Putting Swift into the shoes of the mutant would be a great chance at a meta joke that Deadpool is known for, while also showcasing the musician’s acting ability. Swift has had prominent roles in features before, and casting her as Dazzler may indicate that the character has an expanded role. Even if it is a cameo, it is sure to cover more territory than previous film adaptations.