How much did Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Movie’ gross in its opening weekend?

The expectation with Taylor Swift at this point in her career is that she will, one way or another, break a record when she releases a new work of art into the world. We’ve seen it happen on the Billboard charts, at the Grammys, and now we’re seeing it happen at the box office.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie has utterly dazzled moviegoers around the world, made no less evident by its 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and 99% audience score. The film, which premiered on Swift’s favorite day of the month, Oct. 13, has wormed its way into the same category, critically speaking, as two of the most well-respected films in cinema, one of which is — yes, really — The Godfather.

Because there was so much talk about record-breaking numbers, unprecedented box-office figures, and unlikely comparisons, the talk of the town post-release has been how much The Eras Tour actually made. It was, after all, estimated to see success similar to that of fellow box-office blowouts like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Barbie, the former of which is the seventh highest-grossing movie of all time.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’s opening weekend box office figures

Some pre-release box office estimations said The Eras Tour might make as much as $150 million globally on its opening weekend. While the movie didn’t blast through the stratosphere that deafeningly, it did still soar to massive heights.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour made $39 million alone on its first full day in theaters, Friday, Oct. 13, which is absolutely nothing to bat an eyelash at. In total, it nabbed $95 million to $97 million domestically and $130 million globally. The concert movie currently holds second place as the highest opening in October right behind Joaquin Phoenix’s 2019 Academy Award-winning performance in Joker.

Gone are the days of judging Swift’s box office impact by her affiliation with the dreadful, Razzie Award-winning film Cats. She’s a bonafide box-office megastar now. If there was an award for that, it’d go right next to her handful of Grammys.