Taylor Swift is more popular than ‘Barbie’ and even ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Like everything else she touches, this movie is turning into literal gold.

Taylor Swift is probably the most famous person on this planet right now. Just look at what she did for the NFL, an organization started back in 1920 and the most popular sport in the country. Just going to a game brought millions of new eyes to the sport. Now we’re learning that her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is outpacing both Spider-Man and Barbie.

Deadline reports that Swift’s AMC film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is currently sitting pretty with a more than $100 million projection stateside and half of that overseas – bringing it to an astounding $150 million debut.

The movie is selling so well that 99 percent of all presale activity for the entire weekend was for the Swift concert films. Percentage-wise, this makes it far more popular than the aforementioned movies, which were huge blockbusters, by the way.

More than 4,200 showtimes sold out of 13,000, about 32 percent. For comparison, on Barbie’s first preview night, 500 showtimes sold out. For Spider-Man: No Way Home, 18 percent of showtimes sold out.

EntTelligence, which tracks these numbers, said that top-selling cities include Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, and Chicago. The tour itself has grossed over $100 million in global ticket sales.

AMC expects a rowdy crowd because the company released a statement encouraging moviegoers to “share friendship bracelets, dance and sing along.”

“You are in for a time of pure enchantment at AMC Theatres, and we’re excited to share this event with you. We encourage those attending to share friendship bracelets, dance and sing along, enjoy our exclusive merchandise, and much more for the concert film of the Era.”

The company also said that guests should not “dance on our seats or block other guests from viewing, safely walking or exiting the auditorium.”

Photos of groups are permitted, but recording the film itself is not. Tickets for the show range from $13.13 for kids and $19.89 for adults. IMAX, Dolby, and other more premium formats will cost more.

Swift, ever the trailblazer, decided to forgo traditional distribution routes with studios and instead partnered with AMC directly. Variety reported that this move could end up being lucrative for the singer. Swift will get about 57 percent of ticket sales, with theaters getting the rest and AMC taking a small distribution fee.

That means she’ll get at least $60 million and probably a whole lot more. The move is also an unexpected bump for the traditionally slow Fall movie season.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hits theaters on Oct. 13.