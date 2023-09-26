The NFL has officially entered its ‘Taylor’s Version’ Era with Swiftian socials

Swifties are losing their football minds, thanks to Taylor Swift taking NFL tight end Travis Kelce up on his invite to attend his game this past weekend.

Kelce had attended a Taylor Swift concert at Arrowhead Stadium where his team — the Kansas City Chiefs — play. Afterwards, he decided to reach out to the music superstar with a message: “I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, now maybe you should come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.”

Thus, after being introduced to Kelce’s game, Taylor decided to indeed check out Kelce’s game.

Though the two are only starting to get to know each other, the Swift-Kelce combo is already becoming major news, thanks to Swift very happily cheering for Kelce and sitting next to Kelce’s mom while doing so.



"I threw the ball in her court. And I told her you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.'"



Travis Kelce on what he told Taylor Swift 😆 @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/MIjmRW9Zoy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 21, 2023



Now, the NFL has changed their Twitter/X profile to read “(Taylor’s version),” an obvious play on the titles of her re-recorded songs being followed by that phrase. Furthermore, the NFL updated their profile pic with a photo of Taylor Swift at Sunday’s Chief’s game next to Kelce’s mom.

This also comes two days after the NFL announced that Usher would perform at halftime of this season’s Super Bowl. One would think that if the NFL account temporarily changes to showcase a musical artist that it would thus be Usher, yet that is the power of Taylor Swift.

Kinda funny that the NFL updated their profile to feature a musical artist……



……two days after announcing that Usher will perform at SB halftime and it’s not him. pic.twitter.com/OGwg0ZAQrR — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) September 26, 2023

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, the best in the business, humorously noted after the game how he felt some pressure to throw a touchdown to Kelce because Taylor Swift came to watch Kelce play. Of course, he succeeeded in doing so as the Chiefs manhandled the Bears 41-10.

After the game, Swift and Kelce were unsurprisingly spotted leaving the stadium together. Will this blossoming romance end up like the winning touchdown of the Super Bowl or will this fade out without even a Super Bowl run? Time will tell and then Taylor will tell us all about it in her tunes.