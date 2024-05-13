Another season of everyone’s favorite, drama-punctuated social season is nearly upon us, with round three of Bridgerton set to debut its first four episodes later this week.

Recommended Videos

Among this chapter’s talking points will be the eyebrow-raising friendship between Eloise and Cressida following the former’s fallout with Penelope, who will be taking center stage as the main character this season alongside Colin, in what may finally be the end of the single most telegraphed love story that the ton has ever played host to.

And apparently, the timing of this season has also been met with a few questions that some Bridgerton viewers — presumably the newcomers — are a bit late to the party with, in a manner of speaking. Nevertheless, if you’re not yet up to speed on the talent behind the ton’s most popular faces, where better to start than the head of the eponymous household?

Who plays Viscount Bridgerton in Bridgerton?

via Netflix

Viscount Bridgerton, who we all know as Anthony, the oldest son of the family, is played by none other than Jonathan Bailey, the Laurence Olivier Award-winning thespian whose screenwork outside of Bridgerton will soon come to include the likes of Heartstopper and Jon M. Chu’s upcoming Wicked duology of films.

If you want to get especially technical and include every actor whose character has held the Viscount Bridgerton title, we’d be remiss not to mention Rupert Evans, who guest-starred in season two as Edmund Bridgerton, the father of the Bridgerton children who we meet in Anthony’s flashback. Outside of Bridgerton, Evans is perhaps best known for roles in Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy, and in The CW’s 2018 reboot of Charmed.

Bridgerton‘s first two seasons are available to stream on Netflix, while the first volume of the third season (which, again, will consist of the first four episodes out of the eight in the whole season) is due out on May 16. The second volume will release on June 13.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more