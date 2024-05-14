Sydney Sweeney slays the ‘no-pants’ trend, and we’re here for it

The trends of the fashion world move at a break-neck pace, to the point where 2023 fads like ‘office siren core’ and ‘quiet luxury’ feel like a lifetime ago (feel old yet?).

Recommended Videos

One celebrity with their finger on the fashion pulse is Sydney Sweeney who, like her Euphoria peer Zendaya, is always able to turn heads on red carpets, and even on the street, with daring looks that feel exactly on trend. In the lead up to the warmer months, the Anyone But You star hopped on the ‘no-pants’ trend with a chic look on May 8.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Photographed in New York City, Sweeney was spotted donning the bottomless look, with a pair of sparkly gold briefs in lieu of pants. In what could only be described as a boardroom-meets-the-club outfit, Sweeney paired the briefs with an oversized metallic blazer and a collarless silk blouse. You could almost imagine her giving a presentation to fellow office workers, were it not for the lack of pants.

Adding extra flair, Sweeney donned sheer, knee-high socks and Jimmy Choo stilettos. Of course, no look is complete without accessories, and the actress followed suit with a white leather bag, gold hoop earrings, a pair of narrow sunglasses and a messy updo. Sharing the snaps on Instagram, Sweeney’s stylist Molly Dickson said the outfit was pulled together with pieces from fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli.

While Sweeney’s look arrives just in time for summer, it’s hardly the first time she’s opted for the no-pants trend. At Paris Fashion Week in March, the Madame Web actress also did away with pants for a pair of sparkly briefs, this time coupled with black crop top and bedazzled buttons. Sweeney also went pants-free for a photoshoot with Jimmy Choo, sporting only a plain white t-shirt and some matching sneakers.

Though it might seem like a weather-dependent look, the no-pants trend has rapidly been adopted by multiple stars in recent months, with everyone from Cara Delivigne to Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner each replacing pants with a pair of (likely very expensive) underwear.

The look actually dates back to the 1950s, with Jane Fonda popularising the look with her famous workout leotards. It’s enough to send a shiver down this writer’s spine, since he’s in Australia and is currently wrapped in a blanket and is most certainly wearing pants.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

In other Sweeney fashion news, the star left jaws dropped with her Marilyn Monroe-inspired look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and won the People’s Choice red carpet with the most-loved look by audiences.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more