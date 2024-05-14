Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in the movie, ‘Anyone but You’
Image via Sony Pictures
Category:
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney slays the ‘no-pants’ trend, and we’re here for it

The actress sported sparkly briefs in lieu of pants, because who needs them?
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|
Published: May 14, 2024 05:11 am

The trends of the fashion world move at a break-neck pace, to the point where 2023 fads like ‘office siren core’ and ‘quiet luxury’ feel like a lifetime ago (feel old yet?).

Recommended Videos

One celebrity with their finger on the fashion pulse is Sydney Sweeney who, like her Euphoria peer Zendaya, is always able to turn heads on red carpets, and even on the street, with daring looks that feel exactly on trend. In the lead up to the warmer months, the Anyone But You star hopped on the ‘no-pants’ trend with a chic look on May 8. 

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Photographed in New York City, Sweeney was spotted donning the bottomless look, with a pair of sparkly gold briefs in lieu of pants. In what could only be described as a boardroom-meets-the-club outfit, Sweeney paired the briefs with an oversized metallic blazer and a collarless silk blouse. You could almost imagine her giving a presentation to fellow office workers, were it not for the lack of pants.

Adding extra flair, Sweeney donned sheer, knee-high socks and Jimmy Choo stilettos. Of course, no look is complete without accessories, and the actress followed suit with a white leather bag, gold hoop earrings, a pair of narrow sunglasses and a messy updo. Sharing the snaps on Instagram, Sweeney’s stylist Molly Dickson said the outfit was pulled together with pieces from fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli. 

While Sweeney’s look arrives just in time for summer, it’s hardly the first time she’s opted for the no-pants trend. At Paris Fashion Week in March, the Madame Web actress also did away with pants for a pair of sparkly briefs, this time coupled with black crop top and bedazzled buttons. Sweeney also went pants-free for a photoshoot with Jimmy Choo, sporting only a plain white t-shirt and some matching sneakers. 

Though it might seem like a weather-dependent look, the no-pants trend has rapidly been adopted by multiple stars in recent months, with everyone from Cara Delivigne to Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner each replacing pants with a pair of (likely very expensive) underwear.

The look actually dates back to the 1950s, with Jane Fonda popularising the look with her famous workout leotards. It’s enough to send a shiver down this writer’s spine, since he’s in Australia and is currently wrapped in a blanket and is most certainly wearing pants.   

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

In other Sweeney fashion news, the star left jaws dropped with her Marilyn Monroe-inspired look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and won the People’s Choice red carpet with the most-loved look by audiences. 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘It is pathological’: How does James Woods feel about Donald Trump in 2024?
James Woods is seen on October 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘It is pathological’: How does James Woods feel about Donald Trump in 2024?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 14, 2024
Read Article Who plays Viscount Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’?
Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton'
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Who plays Viscount Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 13, 2024
Read Article How much was Fiona Harvey paid for the ‘Baby Reindeer’ interview with Piers Morgan?
Fiona Harvey on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
How much was Fiona Harvey paid for the ‘Baby Reindeer’ interview with Piers Morgan?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn’s legal drama with her estranged husband, explained
Christine Quinn getting married in Selling Sunset
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn’s legal drama with her estranged husband, explained
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 13, 2024
Read Article ‘She knew exactly what she was doing’: Haylee Baylee apologizes for mocking the poor at Met Gala, but TikTok peasants aren’t buying it
Two images of Haylee Baylee's TikTok apology with a picture of Stephanie Matto in the middle explaining the situation
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘She knew exactly what she was doing’: Haylee Baylee apologizes for mocking the poor at Met Gala, but TikTok peasants aren’t buying it
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘It is pathological’: How does James Woods feel about Donald Trump in 2024?
James Woods is seen on October 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘It is pathological’: How does James Woods feel about Donald Trump in 2024?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 14, 2024
Read Article Who plays Viscount Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’?
Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton'
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Who plays Viscount Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 13, 2024
Read Article How much was Fiona Harvey paid for the ‘Baby Reindeer’ interview with Piers Morgan?
Fiona Harvey on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
How much was Fiona Harvey paid for the ‘Baby Reindeer’ interview with Piers Morgan?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn’s legal drama with her estranged husband, explained
Christine Quinn getting married in Selling Sunset
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn’s legal drama with her estranged husband, explained
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 13, 2024
Read Article ‘She knew exactly what she was doing’: Haylee Baylee apologizes for mocking the poor at Met Gala, but TikTok peasants aren’t buying it
Two images of Haylee Baylee's TikTok apology with a picture of Stephanie Matto in the middle explaining the situation
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘She knew exactly what she was doing’: Haylee Baylee apologizes for mocking the poor at Met Gala, but TikTok peasants aren’t buying it
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 13, 2024
Author
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.