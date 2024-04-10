Zendaya swapped ‘Dune’ drab for wedding Couture and we can only imagine Tom Holland’s Spidey sense is tingling

We’ve just seen her dressing down in a stillsuit in Dune: Part Two, but Zendaya is entering a glowing new era as she prepares for the release of her next project, tennis movie Challengers. And, are we reading too much into this, or is she dropping a major hint to boyfriend Tom Holland in the process?

Recommended Videos

Proving yet again that this is her world and the rest of us just live in it, Zendaya has hijacked the front cover of Vogue across the globe (usually the different editions have their own cover stars), dazzling her bazillions of fans in an eye-popping photoshoot courtesy of legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz. Leibovitz decked Zendaya out in a range of gorgeous looks for the shoot, which seemed to have an overall spring theme, with floral elements featuring throughout her clothes.

The one that really stands out, though? One photo sees Zendaya dressed in a stunning flowing white gown with a matching veil, accessorized with a bouquet in her hands — all custom-made by Schiaparelli Haute Couture and designed by Daniel Roseberry. Although the w-word is never used in conjunction with the outfit, I think we all know a wedding dress when we see one. I’m sorry, is there something we should know, Z? Or at least is there something that Tom should know and you’re trying to not-so-subtly tell him?

Zendaya photographed by Annie Leibovitz for Vogue pic.twitter.com/DVyAhElAkl — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 9, 2024

In case any Tom/Zendaya addicts out there are already starting to hyperventilate, it should be stressed that, again, the actress’ Vogue shoot had a floral flavor throughout so the wedding dress look was very much a part of that. What’s more, Miss Coleman is all about the color white right now as she promotes Challengers.

Echoing Margot Robbie’s famed pink method dressing during her Barbie season last year, Zendaya has appeared at various Challengers premieres and press events in white outfits to reflect its tennis themes. For instance, she showed up at the Italian premiere of the film in Rome in custom Calvin Klein that really turned heads. She paired a sleek white blazer, worn over bare skin, with a matching floor-length skirt with a high slit on the right leg. The look was completed with a diamond serpent necklace (which seems more Dune than Challengers to me, but what do I know?).

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Likewise, during a photo call in the same city, Zendaya elected to go for a custom Loewe dress that came across like a high-fashion twist on a traditional tennis outfit — a sequined silver sleeveless number with a plunging neckline that ends in a pleated silver skirt.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Honestly, both Holland and Zendaya are probably way too busy right now to tie the knot — the former is currently gearing up to star in Romeo & Juliet on the West End and Zendaya seems to have a new film out every month. Meanwhile, both appear all set to return as Peter Parker and MJ to shoot Spider-Man 4 this fall. So, theoretically, their Marvel alter egos might get engaged before they do!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more