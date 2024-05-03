Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos
Marjorie Taylor Greene is still heartbroken that George Santos was expelled, unaware that his Cameo career is thriving

Maybe ‘thriving’ isn't the right word...
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: May 3, 2024 04:08 pm

If there’s one thing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) loves more than licking Donald Trump’s boots, its opening her mouth to share a ceaseless stream of mindless takes.

Those takes vary, but they typically touch on one of a few topics, from Trump’s supreme qualifications for president, to the Democrats she loves to hate, and the Republican colleagues she’s constantly throwing under the bus. Her favorite target, at the moment, is House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who Marj has nourished a vendetta against since his earliest days in office. She has a major issue with his efforts at bipartisanship, but absolutely no problem with ousted former Representative George Santos‘ rampant fraud. Checks out.

Greene, seemingly unaware that Santos has found a nice cozy home on Cameo following his embarrassing removal from Congress, shared her outrage over his extremely warranted ousting on X. Santos, for those with a short memory, was promptly placed under investigation following his Jan. 2023 swearing in, and was ultimately expelled from his seat after his rampant lies and criminal history were revealed. He ultimately pled not guilty to 23 fraud-related charges.

So, now that we’re all caught up, we can get to Greene’s typically unhinged take on the former Representative’s removal from Congress. She listed two “major failures” caused by freshman Republican Mike Lawle under Speaker Johnson’s leadership. Putting aside the staggering revelation that Greene can actually count to two, her listed failures split the unabashed loudmouth’s typical diatribe perfectly in half.

She feels that Lawle made a mistake in promoting H.R. 6090, which she labels a “free speech killing bill.” For once in her life, Greene is actually correct in her assessment of the bill, which seeks to staunch critical takes on Israel as the war stretches into its seventh month, all under the guise of pushing back on antisemitism.

That baffling moment of clarity doesn’t stretch to Greene’s take on Santos, however, as she pushes back on his expulsion from Congress, a move she adamantly proclaims she voted against. That’s not really a boast when you’re talking about someone who lied his way into the position, but Greene seemingly prefers her co-workers as corrupt as possible.

Santos, meanwhile, doesn’t seem to be missing his Congressional seat much. He’s making a surprisingly robust living over on Cameo, a site where fans go to purchase video messages from celebs. He’s even reintroducing his drag persona, Kitara, via the video-sharing website, something that goes pretty starkly against the ideals of many of his Republican colleagues — including MTG herself.

She’s blasted drag queens as “groomers” in the past, despite the distinct falsity of that statement, but she doesn’t seem to have nearly as big an issue with a wig and some pantyhose when they’re decorating Santos’ oily self. The hypocrisy would be laughable if it wasn’t so infuriating, and it simply serves as further proof that Greene has absolutely no morals to speak of. Even the hideous ethics she touts are a fabrication, and she’s not shy about proving it.

Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.