Belligerent cave-dweller Marjorie Taylor Greene rages about 2 of her colleagues sharing ‘a big hug and a kiss’

Counting down the months until we can be free of her unceasing idiocy.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: May 2, 2024 12:15 pm

Each new day, the public thinks Marjorie Taylor Greene has reached her most unhinged, and each new day she proves us wrong.

The quarrelsome U.S. Repesentative from Georgia spends her days squawking about gas prices, whinging about the “trans agenda,” and ignoring the actual needs of her constituents, but one pastime occupies gutter monster Greene more than any other. She set her sights on House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) the moment he became the 56th speaker of the United States House of Representatives, and her vendetta hasn’t wavered since.

It’s partially due to Greene’s close relationship with former Speaker McCarthy, who was ousted in 2023, and partially due to her presence as the GOP’s official blowhard. She wouldn’t be gasbag Greene if she wasn’t belligerently shrieking about some faux America-ending issue, but Johnson will always hold her central focus.

Even as Greene courts Russian approval and works to establish herself as the biggest idiot in American politics, she always finds time to disparage her Republican colleague. She’s the driving force behind an inevitable motion to vacate, which — if successful — would remove Johnson from his seat and initiate proceedings to replace him.

She’s got an endless list of issues with Speaker Johnson, but at the top is his presence as the most bipartisan leader the Republican party has seen in years. Don’t get me wrong, he’s by no means properly bipartisan, but Johnson’s efforts to reach across the aisle have won him broad approval from Democrats. But not from Greene, who would far prefer that no Democratic voices are heard in what is supposed to be a unified body of government.

Disunity in Congress has escalated broad disunity across the United States, and that polarization works in the favor of people like Greene and unrelenting blockhead Donald Trump. So when a Republican — and a Republican leader, no less — works to cross party lines to find middle ground, it undermines their efforts.

Greene is pushing back on Johnson’s efforts to undo her carefully-crafted division, but her complaints, as usual, lack any real substance. Rushing to speak with one of increasingly few people willing to give her a platform, Greene told former Trump strategist/alt-right midwit Steve Bannon that she won’t stand for Johnson’s collaboration with Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“We have Mike Johnson going in there and basically giving a sloppy kiss to Hakeem Jeffries and Jeffries taking him in with a great big hug,” Greene raged. She went onto say that Jeffries and Johnson are “holding and sharing the Speaker’s gavel,” something she takes major issue with.

The U.S. government was never supposed to descend into the cesspool it currently finds itself in. It was supposed to see people with different backgrounds and ideologies come together to find middle ground and conjure up workable, bipartisan solutions to make America the best country it can be. If Greene were to get her way, however, there would be no cross-aisle collaborations, and Republicans would hold supreme authority over every decision made in the U.S.

Greene is fully dedicated to her push to oust Johnson, but Democrats have already stepped up to say they’ll support the current Speaker in the instance of a motion. This outrages Greene, who can’t comprehend the idea of actually getting along with one’s co-workers, but her politics — much like her ceaseless screeching — are all noise and no substance, which makes the chances of success near-zero.

Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.