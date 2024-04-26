‘She is a total waste of time’: It’s ‘Lord of the Flies’ for Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose own party is now pointing spears at her

We’ve always known the GOP in its current form is a just bunch of kids running around pretending they know how to govern themselves and others, just like in Lord of the Flies. Except, in this case, the rotting pig’s head they worship is called Donald Trump.

Recommended Videos

And much like how the boys in William Golding’s surprisingly prophetic tale turn on each other due to their inability to be mature, so too are the Republicans, with their stranglehold on the House disappearing before our eyes due to the rampant in-fighting that’s plagued the party of late. The GOP needs a beast to blame all its problems on, then, and it looks like they have found one. Marjorie Taylor Greene, if you’d prefer your head remain attached to your neck, you may wish to run.

Georgia’s own answer to Bellatrix Lestrange has always been an unpopular individual with, well, pretty much everyone who isn’t a MAGA minion, but now even Taylor Greene’s fellow Republican reps are turning their backs on her — or maybe stabbing her in the back when she’s looking the other way.

In shocking, but entirely accurate, comments shared to the world by CNN (via NBC News), North Carolina’s Senator Thom Tillis has hit back at MTG in the strongest of terms. Blasting her as “uninformed,” Tillis branded Taylor Greene “a total waste of time.” Even more damning, Tillis delivered a takedown that will surely come as a stinging slap to the face for the sworn enemy of everything liberal who is determined to paint the whole country red.

“She is a horrible leader,” Tillis decreed. “She is dragging our brand down. She — not the Democrats — are the biggest risk to us getting back to a majority.”

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Uncharacteristically for a woman who can somehow take even the topic of inclement weather and turn it into a speech about God hating Joe Biden, Marjorie has yet to make any public reaction to Tillis’ comments. That means we’re left to imagine just how she looked when she found out she was the biggest obstacle to both her party’s and her own success. I’m guessing it was a bit like the expression of dopey shock on Thanos’ face when he realized Iron Man had pinched his Infinity Stones.

It certainly seems like the tide is changing in terms of MTG’s standing within her party, as her attempt to oust Speaker Mike Johnson from power might just have gone too far. Although she’s tried to brand Johnson as the great betrayer of the GOP, it seems that Tillis — and no doubt many of his colleagues — actually view Marj as the real treacherous member on their team.

What’s that buzzing you hear? It might just be the flies hovering around the corpse of MTG’s political career.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more