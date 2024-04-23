Political bonehead Marjorie Taylor Greene is now setting traps and walking right into them

Another day, another instance of Marjorie Taylor Greene shooting her own cause in the foot by opening her mouth — or at least opening the X app on her phone.

It comes to something when you’re an embarrassment to the party that’s twice elected the secret lovechild of Darth Sidious and Jabba the Hutt that is Donald Trump as its leader, but somehow our Marj has managed it. Even Fox News has had enough of MTG’s constant Exorcist-style spewing of damaging, generally grammatically incorrect verbal diarrhea, with the famously pro-Republican network recently decreeing the Georgian rep to be, in no uncertain terms, “an idiot.”

And it’s not hard to see why Taylor Greene is losing allies on her own side when she makes clear her self-destructively rigid political position with each and every inane post she shares on social media. Even though it should be obvious by now that she’s losing her one-woman battle to oust Speaker Mike Johnson from within, Matador Marjorie has got this bull by the horns and she’s not letting go (even as it becomes more and more enraged by her red MAGA hat).

Her latest comment on Johnson’s perceived betrayal of the GOP sees Marjorie bemoaning how five Republicans backed a bipartisan bill alongside Democrats to push forward with a $100 billion foreign aid supplemental package. “We do not have a Republican majority anymore,” Taylor Greene declared, hyperbolically. “Our Republican Speaker is literally controlled by the Democrats and giving them everything they want.”

The question everyone should be asking is what deal did Speaker Johnson make with the Hakeem Jeffries to get the Democrats on the Rules Committee to vote for a Republican rule on the foreign war package which includes $60+ BILLION more to Ukraine?



This never happens.… pic.twitter.com/mB7BBgzDnZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 19, 2024

Here’s the thing, though: by doubling down on her hatred of so much as breathing the same air as Democrats, Marjorie seems to be unaware that she is shooting herself in the foot. While her absolutist stance may be popular with other hard-liners like her, her total inability to understand that bipartisan politics is the only way to actually get anything done is the reason why she’s never going to progress up the party ladder to the top positions, like she clearly dreams of doing nightly.

It feels vaguely nauseous to agree with any kind of position MTG backs, but yes, Johnson’s term as Speaker so far has certainly been something of a disaster for the Republicans, as the GOP has shown itself to be so unwilling to work together, let alone with the opposite side, that some serious cracks are forming in their stranglehold on the House. As MTG alludes to above, after recent resignations, the party’s majority is also hanging by a thread.

What Taylor Greene is dead wrong about, however, is that Republicans should follow her lead and continue to tear each other apart and spit in the faces of the opposition. When even Fox News thinks you’re going too far, that’s probably a sign you should step back from the precipice. Marjorie, though, seems determined to charge forward and plummet over the edge. Let’s just hope she doesn’t take the rest of us with her.

