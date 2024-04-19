Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) departs Capitol Hill following a vote on April 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. The House has allowed a long standing international aid bill for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan to come to a vote this weekend over objections from some Republican members.
It’s a ‘yikes’ for Donald Trump as Marjorie Taylor Greene of all people reveals fresh doubts about him

You know it's bad when even Marj is having doubts.
There’s not a lot we can safely predict about the political landscape these days, but one thing we would probably always have felt secure betting our life savings on is the undying, demented devotion Marjorie Taylor Greene has for Donald Trump.

Whereas the rest of us see a tangerine-hued tyrant with the mind of a toddler (and potentially the incontinence of one too), Marjorie presumably sees a glowing, golden god among men. A MAGA hat-wearing messiah sent to save the country and the world. That’s what she preaches in her excruciatingly endless X posts, after all: that Trump is going to win in this November’s election no matter what.

But, what’s this? Do our eyes deceive us, or is a fine sliver of doubt finally creeping in through that metaphorical brick wall that Marj presumably built around herself long ago to keep out all common sense? It’s not much, and far from any concrete sign that MTG is regaining any semblance of sanity, but her latest tweet certainly seems less full of zeal and overconfidence as usual.

A single but weighty word slipped out while Taylor Greene was talking once more on her current favorite topic, her tireless campaign to shoot her own party in the foot and oust Speaker Mike Johnson — it’s a bit like when the hyenas do Simba’s job for him and tear Scar apart at the end of The Lion King.

“If Johnson can do so much damage in just 6 months, imagine how much worse it can get,” in perhaps her 1000th tweet hitting back at Johnson approving funding to Ukraine. “And we have 9 more months until hopefully Pres Trump is back in the WH.”

Did you catch that all-important word? It’s possible Marj didn’t even pay it any heed herself. “We have 9 more months until hopefully Pres Trump is back in the WH.” Yes, “hopefully.” Traditionally, MTG has seemed to have a quasi-religious conviction that “Orange Jesus Man” was going to resurrect his career in the Oval Office this fall, like a literal anti-christ. Now, however, she’s admitting that it’s far from a sure thing.

What finally did it, we’re left to wonder, to make even the Bellatrix Lestrange to Trump’s Voldemort begin to lose at least a smidge of faith? Is it the fact that Donald is (allegedly) tooting and pooping his way through a criminal trial as we speak? Is she finally becoming aware that she’s a major instigator in a Republican civil war that’s exposing their incompetency with increasing frequency?

Put this together with Marj’s recent presumptive decision to kickstart the old “the Democrats stole the election” campaign six months before the election even happens and it certainly seems like her conviction in the power of the GOP Side is wavering. MTG may not admit it, but evidence suggests there’s a small kernel of fear hidden behind that fanatical exterior of hers that she could end up on the losing side again and the Democrats could continue to reign over Pride Rock. Be prepared, Marj. Be prepared.

Latest Marvel News: 'The Fantastic Four' casting twist upends everything we thought we knew as Chris Evans' legacy is confirmed to live on in the MCU
Chris Evans as Human Torch in Fantastic Four
Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: ‘The Fantastic Four’ casting twist upends everything we thought we knew as Chris Evans’ legacy is confirmed to live on in the MCU
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 19, 2024
Every 'Tortured Poets Department' song, ranked from worst to best
'The Tortured Poets Department' promo photoshoot featuring Taylor Swift
Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Every ‘Tortured Poets Department’ song, ranked from worst to best
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 19, 2024
Why is Toji so strong in 'Jujutsu Kaisen'?
News
News
Anime
Anime
Why is Toji so strong in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 19, 2024
Man sets himself on fire outside the Donald Trump trial courthouse, decries Biden, Trump, and NYU
Donald Trump at a 2024 courthouse
FYI
FYI
News
News
Politics
Politics
Man sets himself on fire outside the Donald Trump trial courthouse, decries Biden, Trump, and NYU
Josh Conrad and others Josh Conrad and others Apr 19, 2024
Plug your noses: Days after Donald Trump tooted in court, Republicans have assembled an actual FART squad
Donald Trump
Politics
Politics
News
News
Plug your noses: Days after Donald Trump tooted in court, Republicans have assembled an actual FART squad
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 19, 2024
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'