It’s a ‘yikes’ for Donald Trump as Marjorie Taylor Greene of all people reveals fresh doubts about him

There’s not a lot we can safely predict about the political landscape these days, but one thing we would probably always have felt secure betting our life savings on is the undying, demented devotion Marjorie Taylor Greene has for Donald Trump.

Whereas the rest of us see a tangerine-hued tyrant with the mind of a toddler (and potentially the incontinence of one too), Marjorie presumably sees a glowing, golden god among men. A MAGA hat-wearing messiah sent to save the country and the world. That’s what she preaches in her excruciatingly endless X posts, after all: that Trump is going to win in this November’s election no matter what.

But, what’s this? Do our eyes deceive us, or is a fine sliver of doubt finally creeping in through that metaphorical brick wall that Marj presumably built around herself long ago to keep out all common sense? It’s not much, and far from any concrete sign that MTG is regaining any semblance of sanity, but her latest tweet certainly seems less full of zeal and overconfidence as usual.

A single but weighty word slipped out while Taylor Greene was talking once more on her current favorite topic, her tireless campaign to shoot her own party in the foot and oust Speaker Mike Johnson — it’s a bit like when the hyenas do Simba’s job for him and tear Scar apart at the end of The Lion King.

“If Johnson can do so much damage in just 6 months, imagine how much worse it can get,” in perhaps her 1000th tweet hitting back at Johnson approving funding to Ukraine. “And we have 9 more months until hopefully Pres Trump is back in the WH.”

Did you catch that all-important word? It’s possible Marj didn’t even pay it any heed herself. “We have 9 more months until hopefully Pres Trump is back in the WH.” Yes, “hopefully.” Traditionally, MTG has seemed to have a quasi-religious conviction that “Orange Jesus Man” was going to resurrect his career in the Oval Office this fall, like a literal anti-christ. Now, however, she’s admitting that it’s far from a sure thing.

What finally did it, we’re left to wonder, to make even the Bellatrix Lestrange to Trump’s Voldemort begin to lose at least a smidge of faith? Is it the fact that Donald is (allegedly) tooting and pooping his way through a criminal trial as we speak? Is she finally becoming aware that she’s a major instigator in a Republican civil war that’s exposing their incompetency with increasing frequency?

Put this together with Marj’s recent presumptive decision to kickstart the old “the Democrats stole the election” campaign six months before the election even happens and it certainly seems like her conviction in the power of the GOP Side is wavering. MTG may not admit it, but evidence suggests there’s a small kernel of fear hidden behind that fanatical exterior of hers that she could end up on the losing side again and the Democrats could continue to reign over Pride Rock. Be prepared, Marj. Be prepared.

