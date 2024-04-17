‘Kissing orange Jesus man’s butt cheeks’: Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s ‘radically devoted’ to the American people and no one is fooled

You may have heard of the new movie, The People’s Joker? Well, Marjorie Taylor Greene is The GOP’s Joker — the Republican other Republicans fear. A woman so far right that she’s slipped off the edge of the world and is now suspended in space, floating in a most peculiar way, like a MAGA Major Tom. Watch out for those Jewish Space Lasers while you’re up there, Marj!

Recommended Videos

At this point, it’s hard to work out who the joke is actually on as MTG’s tweets are now starting to feel like meta works of self-parody. Take her latest delusional diatribe: “I have one cause that I am radically devoted to,” Marj begins, before continuing on a new line in the prose equivalent of a pause before a punchline. “The American people,” she adds. Hah, it feels like she’s saying. You thought I was gonna say Trump, didn’t you? Got ya!

I have one cause that I am radically devoted to.



The American people.



Americans are going broke, have been abandoned by their own government which they pay taxes to, and left to defend themselves as our government allows an invasion and rampant deadly crime.



Our government… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 17, 2024

The rest of the typically overlong tweet from Her Marjesty hardly needs to be read, as it’s the same thing we’ve heard her yap about ad infinitum already. Suffice it to say she accuses the government of allowing an invasion, using “America’s hard earned tax dollars to fund wars and murder all over the world,” and claiming the country is being paralyzed. “All the weak men in Washington can not stop me,” she spits, in what is presumably a hamfisted attempt at feminism but reads more like Nurse Ratched attempting to rebrand herself as a Girl Boss.

You can bet that if Marjorie was reading this out in front of Congress she’d inspire the same raucous burst of ironic laughter as when she told the House off for a lack of “decorum.” The people of X immediately took her to task for daring to claim that she puts the American people first, when we all know she kisses a framed photo of Donald Trump before she goes to sleep at night.

Or, as one user more colorfully put it, there is one cause Taylor Greene is “radically devoted” to and it’s not standing up for all Americans but “kissing orange Jesus man[‘s] butt cheeks.”

The first part is true, you have one cause you are radically devoted too



But it’s not the American people Marge



It’s kissing orange Jesus mans butt cheeks every single chance you get even when he’s asking you to stop — Chris Roy (@AceOfDigBiz) April 17, 2024

Oh, and if Marj really insists on keep trying to play the tax card then people will keep coming back at her with a handy reminder that it’s not as if she’s a benevolent fountain of funds for the common folk either.

Marjorie you took $180,000 you did not pay back of your tax paying constituents money as a ppp loan. Turned around & donated $400,000 to your campaign. Funny way of showing you are concerned about your constituents financial welfare. You are a sham. — Gail Dow (@GailDow12) April 17, 2024

If MTG really was dedicated to performing the will of the American public then she would take a look at the replies to her tweet and do as they bade and disappear for good. Perhaps by dumping a bucket of water on her head.

I don’t think you’ve been reading your comments. They are sick of you — Wren (@wrens_dens) April 17, 2024

Maybe, just maybe, the entire career of Marjorie Taylor Greene is simply the longest, most method comedy set of all time, and at one day she’ll simply tweet “Surprise! This was all just to build up clout for my new Netflix stand-up special!” Until then, however, the joke seems to be on us for letting this woman get into a position of power in the first place.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more