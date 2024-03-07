The only MTG moment guaranteed to brighten up your day instead of ruin it.

To say that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) isn’t exactly a pinnacle of professionalism would be a bit like saying Donald Trump is a smidge repellent.

MTG flagrantly flouts the respect and common decency that she should display to the people she’s supposed to represent with such frequency that it clearly comes as naturally to her as breathing. Or tweeting. Or swooning when Trump so much as sits on a chair. Be it displaying shocking xenophobia, transphobia, or sexism before she’s made her morning visit to the CrossFit gym, Greene seems to one-up her own alarming behavior each time. Although it’s going to be hard to beat the moment she told a reporter to “f*** off” because they asked her about the time she maintained “Jewish space lasers” were a thing.

So that’s why it’s so eternally entertaining that Marj’s total lack of decorum once left her a literal laughing stock. Back in May 2023, Greene was presiding over the House while Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) had the floor. Upon a yelled interjection from one of the gathered Democratic representatives, Greene banged her gavel and declared, “The members are reminded to abide by decorum of the House.”

The subsequent instant swell of laughter, as the House suddenly turns into a comedy club, is a thing of pure beauty to behold. The fact that it just carries on and on, as Greene bangs fruitlessly on her gavel, with all the authority that someone who attacks a fence can muster, makes it all the sweeter. As one Twitter user put it, “It never stops being funny even though the woman herself is anything but.”

In light of Marjorie Taylor Greene telling a Reporter to “go f*ck off”…let’s revisit when she asked the House to abide by decorum and everyone laughed at her.



Perhaps it’s not nice to laugh at people. If we put ourselves in Marj’s shoes, it would probably feel pretty humiliating and mortifying to be standing there while her colleagues and peers raucously laugh at her without end. But then, if most of us were in Marj’s shoes, we probably wouldn’t spout unhinged and deeply offensive conspiracies about the “enemies of Christmas,” so suddenly it feels OK to laugh again. Plus, we’d probably pronounce “indictable” the right way too.

On the plus side, MTG can clearly get a whole crowd laughing, which means that when she finally decides she’s made the world a worse enough place to call it a day on the whole political career front, then she might find surprising success in the realm of stand-up comedy. Although that would require her to first develop a sense of humor and self-awareness. And, honestly, that seems even more far-fetched than Trump putting her on his VP shortlist.

