It’s so easy to compare the literal Legion of Doom that is Donald Trump and his ghoulish groupies to cartoon supervillains, because most of their tweets sound like what Skeletor would post if he had social media (and if Snake Mountain had wi-fi). Just look at Donald Trump doing his best Jafar impression as he orders Taylor Swift to loyal to him. And yet Marjorie Taylor Greene is here to prove how she’s so much worse than a Disney villain.

I mean, LGBTQ+ icon Ursula the Sea-Witch would undoubtedly steal Marjorie’s voice away in an instant if she heard tell of MTG’s latest hateful utterance on X (formerly Twitter). And she’d be doing us all a favor in the process. The latest tweet from the congresswoman to cause widespread outrage involves her response to a government video featuring Admiral Rachel Levine. Levine, who happens to be the first transgender federal officer to be part of the U.S. Senate, serves as the assistant secretary for health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

In the video, produced by the HHS, Levine speaks on the disproportionate impact climate change has on the Black community. Naturally, there are a lot of trigger topics in that one sentence for someone of MTG’s political persuasion, and she unsurprisingly responded much as you would expect. And yet the shameless, undisguised anti-trans rhetoric she employed is still shocking and it could easily make one sick to their core to think that this is being said by someone who represents the American people, as Taylor Greene does. I’d rather not repeat her hateful words verbatim here, but if you wish to read what she said here’s a screenshot of the weekend’s worst tweet:

Image via X/Marjorie Taylor Greene

Taylor Greene’s flagrant transphobia has erupted a tidal wave of fury, with many pointing out that attacking Levine in this way isn’t even a matter of left vs. right, or being “woke” or not, but simply a question of human decency. As user ILoveMyDogs2023 beautifully put it, “This person is a US citizen and has every right to be who she wants to be. What is un-American is YOU DONT WANT HER TO BE HERSELF. You want her to be who YOU think people should be. This isn’t a matter of wokeness. It is you discriminating against someone who is different than you.”

Tragically, we shouldn’t be taken aback by “compulsive liar” and men’s bathroom expert Marjorie displaying a lack of human decency at this point, as she’s made us question her sanity and whether or not she actually has a soul many times over. She might as well admit that in the past she’s been a nasty and that they weren’t lying when they called her, well, a witch. Nevertheless, a Disney-esque happy ending seems far, far away as it looks like MTG isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Us poor unfortunate souls.