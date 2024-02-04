Is it just us or is she really going against her 'hero?'

Do you know what is the most striking feature of MAGA supporters? Making big boasts, then forgetting the said claims, and then racing forward to loudly ranting against the very point they vehemently supported to the point of nausea. But when this time when Marjorie Taylor Greene went through the core MAGA tradition for the 100th time, she ended up going against what she had been mindlessly supporting for so long — her “hero” Donald Trump.

So, MTG, in her usual fashion of screaming about anything as long as she gets to flaunt her non-existent intellect, went ahead and started ranting about the entire COVID-19 vaccination process while commenting on fellow representative Thomas Massie’s post, agreeing that a) yes, the whole thing was a “propaganda,” b) she is so glad that she “never” took the vaccine, and c) how “very sorry” she feels for the people who believed in the said propaganda and took the vaccine.

I’m very glad I never took the COVID vaccine and I’m very sorry for those who took it because they were either forced or believed the propaganda and now suffer with vaccine injuries or died. https://t.co/TbVtTeHqJI — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2024

Oh boy, this is rather awkward — not for us, for Greene — as her favorite 2024 election candidate didn’t leave a stone unturned in his attempts to convince everyone back in 2021 that he deserves credit for ushering in the coronavirus vaccine and for making it available to everyone in America. He publicly shared that he got the shot and stressed that it is safe, that it works, and everyone should get it.

Well, maybe in her rush to share her pearls of wisdom, Greene forgot that Trump still claims he is the “father” of the COVID-19 vaccine, but the rest of the country doesn’t share her bouts of amnesia.

We're confused, Marge:



Trump urges people to get COVID vaccine, saying it's safe and workshttps://t.co/JMROxez385 — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) February 3, 2024

But evidently, this is less about a momentary lapse in memory and more of a case where logic has left the chat as when Trump was busy tooting his horn about saving America with the vaccine, Greene was also matching his tempo by actively praising his “efforts” and how he was saving lives. Again, though Marj forgot, those in her comments didn’t.

dis you? pic.twitter.com/kJDs1BfHgR — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) February 3, 2024

And this is not the first time when she has switched her outlook about the vaccines. Back in 2021, when Twitter was still Twitter, she got suspended from the platform for a week for claiming that the vaccine was “failing” and was having zero effect in slowing down the pandemic’s spread.

On the impossible off chance that Trump does end up winning, Greene will be scoring a lot less on the loyalty spectrum unless the “father of the vaccine” forgets that his prime supporter — who has boasted that she is on his list of possible U.S. Vice-Presidents — haven’t been supporting him that efficiently.

You went against Orange Cheesus and didn’t get your vax?! No wonder you won’t be his vp. He’s proud of those shots he pushed out in a hurry — Dittie (@DittiePE) February 3, 2024

While we will most probably never know whether Greene would be held liable by Trump for pretty much saying that she feels “very sorry” for him, one thing is for certain — like the gazillion glaringly unhinged posts she makes and forgets, this one will remain here even though she practically called the ex-president’s so-called hard work to make the vaccine a success a false campaign.