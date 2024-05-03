Screenshots via TikTok user prettflackotv
Screenshots via TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Definitely was a shooter in the building’: Photographer caught in nightmare situation after police mistake his gimbal for a gun

"Things could have went extremely south today."
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 3, 2024 07:37 am

There are two ways to look at every situation, and the wild story of an innocent photographer working in a shopping mall who got mistaken for an active shooter is no different.

Recommended Videos

On the one hand, it’s blackly comic, as it’s hard to imagine how anyone mistook his gimbal for a gun. On the other, it’s harrowing to think what might’ve happened had the police who responded to the incident not reacted with cool heads.

TikTok user Kane aka @prettyflackotv went viral for sharing a video of the shocking moment in question. His original video is a brief update from the moment it happened, with Kane swirling his camera around to show the various cops, heavily armed with shields and protective gear, in the room with him. Some of them look just as relieved as he is, smiling goofily at the camera, while others look a lot more gruff, clearly annoyed to have wasted their time.

@prettyflackotv

They thought my gimbal was a strap 😩🙏🏼 Real shooter foreal 🤦‍♂️ #chicagovideographer

♬ K DOT LIKE THAT – Stank Music

For those desperate for more info, the story naturally hit the media, so we have the full details. As Times Now reported, a large police presence swooped down on Yorktown Center Shopping Mall in Lombard, Illinois on Tuesday, April 23 after they received reports of an armed man on the premises. Only once they got there did they discover whoever called them had mistaken a photographer’s tripod for a rifle.

Kane himself discussed his side of the story on the Delete Kings podcast. He explained that he was in the middle of a shoot (that is, a photography shoot) at the mall and was initially positioned by a window, which is presumably where whoever called the cops got a glimpse at his camera set-up and put 2 + 2 together to make 5. Kane was then completely thrown for a loop when the police stormed the place. “I feel that energy, bro, they all start coming in. I turn to the right — the other cops coming to this side,” he recalled. “He locked eyes with me,” Kane described, about one cop in particular, “and he started walking towards me.”

Kane must’ve been pretty terrified to be surrounded by all these armored cops, so he admitted that he didn’t realize it was all a mixup to do with his tripod at first. “I didn’t even think of that til after the fact,” he stressed. By the looks of his viral video, however, it seems like the situation was able to be deescalated without any damage and no harm was done.

@prettyflackotv

My Side Of the Story About Being Swatted Last Week New Episode Podcast dropping in 1 Hr ! #Exclusiveinterview on The #DeletekingsPodcast @Deletekingspodcast GO WATCH the full Video to find out What Really Happened That day.!! 00 #YouTube Deleteking850 @deleteking850 @DELETE KING CVO #LombardMall #BreakingNews #Swat #Swatted #kanesworldtv

♬ original sound – Kane

Things were extremely tense there for a while, though. “Naw because I work at that mall and let me say everybody was scared af,” replied someone in the comments. Hilariously, Kane responded, admitting that he was in the same boat: “Lmfaooo bro I didn’t know who the shooter was whole time.”

Others feel like Kane needs to get revenge on whoever reported him to the cops. “I hope you found out who called,” they wrote, to which Kane replied: “We’re still looking.” Then again, maybe the sight-impaired civilian was closer to the truth than they knew. “Definitely was a shooter in the building,” someone else quipped.

We can laugh now, but like Kane says, things could’ve gone “south” fast if the police had reacted differently. Thanks to Lombard PD for taking the time to investigate the situation and not going in all guns blazing.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article You’ll never believe what the ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ kids look like today
L to R: Matthew Lawrence, Lisa Jakob, Robin Williams, Mara Wilson, and Sally Field by the pool in Mrs Doubtfire
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
News
News
You’ll never believe what the ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ kids look like today
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 3, 2024
Read Article ‘You were the literal perfect person to be there in that moment’: Woman rescues man from car crash, discovers she’s his State Farm agent
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘You were the literal perfect person to be there in that moment’: Woman rescues man from car crash, discovers she’s his State Farm agent
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez May 3, 2024
Read Article AMC R2D2 Popcorn Bucket: Where to get the ‘Phantom Menace’ popcorn bucket
R2-D2 in Star Wars: A New Hope
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
AMC R2D2 Popcorn Bucket: Where to get the ‘Phantom Menace’ popcorn bucket
Connie Lee Connie Lee May 2, 2024
Read Article Demi Moore sports ferocious leopard print bikini, proving 61 is the new 40
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Demi Moore sports ferocious leopard print bikini, proving 61 is the new 40
Staci White Staci White May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘We took some essential liberties’: The ‘Bridgerton’ creators reveal whether or not author Julia Quinn was an ideal collaborator
Category: Pop Culture
Pop Culture
News
News
‘We took some essential liberties’: The ‘Bridgerton’ creators reveal whether or not author Julia Quinn was an ideal collaborator
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article You’ll never believe what the ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ kids look like today
L to R: Matthew Lawrence, Lisa Jakob, Robin Williams, Mara Wilson, and Sally Field by the pool in Mrs Doubtfire
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
News
News
You’ll never believe what the ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ kids look like today
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 3, 2024
Read Article ‘You were the literal perfect person to be there in that moment’: Woman rescues man from car crash, discovers she’s his State Farm agent
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘You were the literal perfect person to be there in that moment’: Woman rescues man from car crash, discovers she’s his State Farm agent
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez May 3, 2024
Read Article AMC R2D2 Popcorn Bucket: Where to get the ‘Phantom Menace’ popcorn bucket
R2-D2 in Star Wars: A New Hope
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
AMC R2D2 Popcorn Bucket: Where to get the ‘Phantom Menace’ popcorn bucket
Connie Lee Connie Lee May 2, 2024
Read Article Demi Moore sports ferocious leopard print bikini, proving 61 is the new 40
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Demi Moore sports ferocious leopard print bikini, proving 61 is the new 40
Staci White Staci White May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘We took some essential liberties’: The ‘Bridgerton’ creators reveal whether or not author Julia Quinn was an ideal collaborator
Category: Pop Culture
Pop Culture
News
News
‘We took some essential liberties’: The ‘Bridgerton’ creators reveal whether or not author Julia Quinn was an ideal collaborator
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 2, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'