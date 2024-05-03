images via Tiktok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘You were the literal perfect person to be there in that moment’: Woman rescues man from car crash, discovers she’s his State Farm agent

Like a good neighbor State Farm is right there with medical attention, a rental car, and a smile.
Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
|
Published: May 3, 2024 03:20 am

We’ve all seen the State Farm commercials where a representative miraculously appears to help a hapless homeowner or driver work through a crisis. None of us actually believe that “like a good neighbor State Farm is there,” but one (un)lucky man found himself living in a Hallmark drama after an accident left him stranded on the side of the road.

In a TikTok posted by the agent herself, @_ShaeSmith_ is the real-life incarnation of everything the insurance company claims to be.

@_shaemsmith_

Dont mind me itsbeen a long day #fyp #foryoupage #foryou

♬ original sound – _shaemsmith_

The frustrated State Farm agent details her experience. After watching a vehicle crash right in front of her, she immediately jumped from her car to see how she could help. As an experienced Combat Medic in the Army, Smith knew immediately how to stabilize the reeling man. But rather than express any gratitude, he shoved her away and told her he wanted to wait for paramedics to arrive on the scene.

Smith was heading home from work and was still wearing her name tag, which displayed her history as a military medical professional. Flashing her badge as she tried to stabilize the man’s injured neck, Smith implored him not to move in his totaled vehicle.

After asking what his insurance provider was and hearing “State Farm,” like a good neighbor, Smith offered to call him emergency services, arrange for a tow truck, and set up a rental car.

The man said he would rather wait and handle it with his State Farm agent, and like an undercover cop, Smith whipped out her badge and told him, “That’s me, bro.”

The video has garnered thousands of views with viewers oscillating between shock at the timing and frustration with the injured man who was, “not about it.”

“You WERE HIS ANGEL SENT AND HE MISSED ITTTT”  one wailed.

It’s hard to imagine having everything you need in a moment of crisis and simply pushing it away. Most of us are looking for a kindly face when everything goes sideways, but apparently, this guy figured he had it all worked out.

“The way he swatted away the universe helping him left and right!” another user cackled.

In a classic case of “right place right time,” Smith did everything she could to help the injured man. Some people just aren’t looking for a helping hand, however. All we can do is hope that, should the unthinkable happen, we’re all as lucky as this man. Hopefully, the rest of us will be more appreciative of our good fortune.

